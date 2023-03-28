Hailey Bieber Rocks Short Shorts In LA After Squashing Selena Gomez Feud Rumors

Rhode Skin founder Hailey Bieber, 26, rocked the perfect spring outfit while picking up a green juice in West Hollywood on Mar. 28. While on the sunny outing, the blonde bombshell paired an oversized leather jacket with a pair of white short shorts. The fashionista completed the revealing look with silver sneakers, a crop top, her go-to mini sunglasses, and gold hoop earrings. Hailey appeared to be all business on the juice trip, as she was also spotted chatting on the phone.

The 26-year-old’s outing comes just four days after she and Justin Bieber‘s ex, Selena Gomez, 30, squashed their rumored feud via Instagram Stories, once and for all. On Mar. 24, the Rare Beauty founder took to her Instagram Story to reveal to fans that Hailey “reached out” to her after she received “death threats” about their speculated drama. “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Selena wrote. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

After Selena posted that message to her 405 million followers, Justin’s wife publicly thanked her for her attempt to get Selena fans to stop spreading negativity. “I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the lasts few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I,” Hailey wrote last week. “The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together.”

“Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended,” Hailey went on. “We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.” The Disney Channel alum also began following Hailey on Instagram to send a message to her fans that all is right between them.

All Selena vs. Hailey drama aside, the model and influencer showed off her backless black dress on Instagram on Mar. 27, while prepping for her Rhode Skin Canada launch. “gearing up for @rhode Canada launch tomorrow!!!!!! 🇨🇦,” she captioned the carousel of photos of her sipping on a latte. Hailey and Selena’s ex got married in 2018, shortly after the “Peaches” hitmaker and the 30-year-old split for the final time. Since then, Selena’s fan base has continuously bashed Hailey, which led to the above mentioned statements from both parties.