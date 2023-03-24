Selena Gomez Defends Hailey Bieber From Death Threats & Bullying: ‘Want This All To Stop’

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram Story on March 24 to address the online chatter about recent drama between her and Hailey Bieber. “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Selena wrote. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Although fans have pitted Selena and Hailey against each other for years, the ladies seemed to shut down speculation of any issues between them when they posed for photos together at an event in October 2022. Around the same time, Hailey also opened up about the pair’s history on the Call Her Daddy podcast. She insisted that there’s no drama between them, and revealed that she’d even spoken to Selena since marrying Justin Bieber, who Selena dated on and off from 2011 to 2018.

However, buzz of a continued feud between the ladies resurfaced in Feb. 2023. It began after Selena posted a TikTok video where she shared that she accidentally over-laminated her eyebrows. Shortly after that, Hailey’s close friend Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a close-up of her own eyebrows with the caption, “This was an accident???” Kylie also shared a screenshot of herself and Hailey on a FaceTime call, with their eyes close to the camera, and fans were convinced they were shading Selena.

Selena and Kylie both publicly shut down rumors that there were any issues between them, but the drama continued when Selena commented on a TikTok video of Hailey. The video featured a throwback clip of Hailey making a gagging motion when Taylor Swift’s music was mentioned. Selena popped into the comments section to defend Taylor, who is her longtime best friend. When the comment went viral and buzz about a Selena/Hailey feud intensified, Selena took a brief hiatus from social media. Since returning, she has stayed out of the comments section.

Amidst all of this, fans have been going out of their way to find more reasons to pit Hailey and Selena against one another. For weeks, social media has been flooded with fan theories about times when Hailey has supposedly thrown shade at Selena. This was the first time Selena addressed the situation directly.