Kylie Jenner Claps Back After Claims She Shaded Selena Gomez With Hailey Bieber: ‘This Is Reaching’

Not so shady?! The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner, 25, took to the comments section of a now-viral TikTok video to dispute speculation that she and Hailey Bieber, 26, “shaded” Selena Gomez, 30, with their “eyebrow” posts on Tuesday. “this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly,” the former billionaire wrote on Nuha‘s post. Selena also commented and agreed with Kylie. “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”, the 30-year-old wrote.

The Selena video that the content creator referenced was one shared via the Disney Channel alum’s TikTok Story (now deleted), in which she admitted she laminated her eyebrows “too much”. Hours later, Kylie took to her Instagram Story and showed off her lush eyebrows with the caption “this was an accident ?????”. Later, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a screenshot of her on FaceTime with Hailey, also zoomed in on both of their brows.

“I could be reaching, but it definitely feels like Kylie Jenner’s IG stories were towards Selena Gomez. Especially the screenshot of her facetime call with Hailey Bieber. This feels very HS,” Nuha captioned her initial post on Feb. 22. Soon enough, many of their fans flooded the comments with shade regarding Kylie and Selena being tied for the most followers on Instagram. “The funny thing Selena Gomez was the most followed female on Instagram then Kylie surpassed her but now she is coming back,” one fan noted, while another joked, “It’s like high school all over again.”

@devotedly.yours Replying to @happy_mama3 Selena Gomez is a such a kind soul and I love that she will never get involved in the petty drama 👑 #kyliejenner #haileybieber ♬ original sound – Nuha

Aside from the online drama, Kylie has been busy promoting her latest magazine cover for Vanity Fair Italia, which was released the same day. During the interview, not only did the mom-of-two open up about wanting more kids, but she also revealed that Kim Kardashian, 42, is currently her favorite sister. “Kim has changed so much recently. We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something. We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately,” King Kylie gushed. And although the SKIMS founder is currently her go-to, Kylie also noted that her sister, Kendall Jenner, 27, is sadly not her closest. “Kendall. Without a doubt Kendall. You know what they say, though? Opposites attract. And that’s how it works with us,” she concluded.

That same day, the brunette bombshell took to her Instagram Story to share a rare full-face photo of her one-year-old son, Aire. “i’m obsessed w this little baby,” she captioned the snapshot. The TV personality also shares her daughter, Stormi, 5, with rapper Travis Scott, 30, who she has since broken up with as of Dec. 2022. As previously mentioned, Kylie loves being a mom and is open to having more kids. “I’m expanding my horizons and for sure my plans don’t end here,” she told VF. “I will go further—and soon, you will see. Maybe I will want to have more children. I would certainly like to grow as a person and devote myself more to charitable endeavor. It is important to give back some of the good fortune you receive.”