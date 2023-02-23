Kylie Jenner Claps Back After Claims She Shaded Selena Gomez With Hailey Bieber: ‘This Is Reaching’

Amid her stunning 'Vanity Fair' Italia cover, Kylie Jenner shut down speculation that she & Hailey Bieber were 'shading' Selena Gomez in a new comment, via TikTok on Feb. 22.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
February 23, 2023 12:01AM EST
selena and kylie feud
View gallery
Kylie Jenner launches a limited-edition sunglasses range with eyewear company Quay Australia - and wears a faux pixie cut. The QUAYXKYLIE capsule collection - comprised of 4 styles and 11 skis - will be available from July 11 at www.QuayAustralia.com and retailers worldwide for $75-$80 (USD) each. Kylie, who personally designed the sunglasses alongside the Quay Australia team, said: "I've been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time. I'm so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans." Quay Australia founder Linda Hammond said: "We've found the perfect collaborator in Kylie. Her social influence is unparalleled and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate." *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: QUAY AUSTRALIA/SPLASH NEWS Pictured: Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL1528162 280617 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kylie Jenner Stuns in Jean Paul Gaultier as the Gaultier Runway show in Paris, France. 25 Jan 2023 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA936156_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Stunning Kylie Jenner steps out for dinner in Paris. 24 Jan 2023 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA935927_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/mage Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Not so shady?! The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner, 25, took to the comments section of a now-viral TikTok video to dispute speculation that she and Hailey Bieber, 26, “shaded” Selena Gomez, 30, with their “eyebrow” posts on Tuesday. “this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly,” the former billionaire wrote on Nuha‘s post. Selena also commented and agreed with Kylie. “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”, the 30-year-old wrote.

kylie and selena comments
Kylie Jenner & Selena Gomez reacted to their rumored feud on Feb. 22. (TikTok)

The Selena video that the content creator referenced was one shared via the Disney Channel alum’s TikTok Story (now deleted), in which she admitted she laminated her eyebrows “too much”. Hours later, Kylie took to her Instagram Story and showed off her lush eyebrows with the caption “this was an accident ?????”. Later, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a screenshot of her on FaceTime with Hailey, also zoomed in on both of their brows.

“I could be reaching, but it definitely feels like Kylie Jenner’s IG stories were towards Selena Gomez. Especially the screenshot of her facetime call with Hailey Bieber. This feels very HS,” Nuha captioned her initial post on Feb. 22. Soon enough, many of their fans flooded the comments with shade regarding Kylie and Selena being tied for the most followers on Instagram. “The funny thing Selena Gomez was the most followed female on Instagram then Kylie surpassed her but now she is coming back,” one fan noted, while another joked, “It’s like high school all over again.”

@devotedly.yours

Replying to @happy_mama3 Selena Gomez is a such a kind soul and I love that she will never get involved in the petty drama 👑 #kyliejenner #haileybieber

♬ original sound – Nuha

Aside from the online drama, Kylie has been busy promoting her latest magazine cover for Vanity Fair Italia, which was released the same day. During the interview, not only did the mom-of-two open up about wanting more kids, but she also revealed that Kim Kardashian, 42, is currently her favorite sister. “Kim has changed so much recently. We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something. We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately,” King Kylie gushed. And although the SKIMS founder is currently her go-to, Kylie also noted that her sister, Kendall Jenner, 27, is sadly not her closest. “Kendall. Without a doubt Kendall. You know what they say, though? Opposites attract. And that’s how it works with us,” she concluded.

That same day, the brunette bombshell took to her Instagram Story to share a rare full-face photo of her one-year-old son, Aire. “i’m obsessed w this little baby,” she captioned the snapshot. The TV personality also shares her daughter, Stormi, 5, with rapper Travis Scott, 30, who she has since broken up with as of Dec. 2022. As previously mentioned, Kylie loves being a mom and is open to having more kids. “I’m expanding my horizons and for sure my plans don’t end here,” she told VF. “I will go further—and soon, you will see. Maybe I will want to have more children. I would certainly like to grow as a person and devote myself more to charitable endeavor. It is important to give back some of the good fortune you receive.”

More From Our Partners

ad