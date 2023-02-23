Selena Gomez Defends ‘Best Friend’ Taylor Swift From Hailey Bieber’s Diss In A Throwback Video

Selena Gomez is defending her bestie, Taylor Swift, against Hailey Bieber months after she and Hailey confirmed there is no “Bad Blood” between them. Selena surprised fans when she left a comment under a TikTok showing an old clip of the 26-year-old wife of Justin Bieber making a gagging motion and then shrugging at the mention of Taylor, 33, on her former rap battle show with Method Man called Drop the Mic. Selena, 30, who has been very active on social media after returning to Instagram last month following a four-year hiatus, decided to stick up against the bullying of her longtime bestie. “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” she commented on the video, which can be seen here. The video called Hailey a “mean girl” and “bully” in white text over the resurfaced clip.

Selena also left a comment under a video of a self-proclaimed “new Selanator” after she defended Selena against the slight shade Hailey has seemingly thrown at her recently. “I’ll be honest: I haven’t had much of an opinion of Selena Gomez in general … however, now, with these mean girls coming at her f****** throat, disgusting, despicable behavior from the Nepo babies … I am now the biggest Selentor to ever exist,” the new fan said in her TikTok (seen here). “I love you,” Selena commented, as seen below.

Selena is known for keeping quiet about drama, but she is seemingly beginning to find her voice after a few recent coincidences that have fans thinking Hailey, Kylie Jenner, 25, and Kendall Jenner, 27, have been making fun of her. In January, Hailey posted a TikTok that included her, Kendall, and singer Justine Skye lip-synching to an audio that said, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right,” as they smirked at the camera. The video was posted and very quickly deleted after Selena, who has been open about gaining weight, was photographed by paparazzi in a swimsuit.

Fans were convinced the TikTok was about the Rare Beauty founder — especially because it was deleted. However, on Feb. 9, Selena finally addressed the drama and told her fans she was doing just fine. “It’s OK!” she wrote under a fan’s video (seen here) that included the original post and slammed the trio for “bullying” her. “I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x.”

Selena was back on TikTok responding to bullying accusations after the Kylie Cosmetics mogul was accused of shading her eyebrows on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Shortly after the “Dance Again” hitmaker made fun of herself for over-laminating her eyebrows while simultaneously complementing Bella Hadid, Kylie posted a selfie with the words, “this was an accident???” pasted over her own eyebrows. She then shared a screenshot of her and Hailey showing each other their eyebrows via FaceTime.

Fans were immediately offended by Kylie’s seemingly all-too-coincidental posts, but Kylie accused fans of “reaching”. Selena then commented on a video recounting the drama and agreed with the youngest KarJenner. “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary,” she wrote. “I’m a fan of Kylie!”

There are seemingly some mixed signals going on, but it seems like Sel has it all under control!