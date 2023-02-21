Selena Gomez Calls Bella Hadid ‘Pretty’ On TikTok: See The Love Between The Weeknd’s Exes

Selena Gomez has nothing but love for Bella Hadid! The 30-year-old singer and actress — who dated The Weeknd for 10 months after his on-again, off-again relationship with Bella — used a TikTok filter on Feb. 21 to mimic the 26-year-old model’s gorgeous almond-shaped eyes and lip-sync to the viral sound that has Bella saying, “So my name, my name is Bella Hadid.” In the bottom right corner of the video (seen below), Selena wrote, “I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid.”

In a follow-up video (which can be seen below), Selena made fun of herself and then tried recreating the sound with her own name, but was disappointed with the outcome. “Instead, this is me,” she began as she raised her hand. “I accidentally laminated my brows too much.” After a brief pause, she continued, “My name is Selena Gomez … see it doesn’t even sound sexy.”

Both clips were posted to the “Rare” hitmaker‘s TikTok and Instagram Stories. On Instagram, it was followed by a photo of Bella modeling. “#girlcrush,” Selena wrote over the bottom right corner of the snapshot.

The Vogue cover model has not yet responded to Selena’s apparent “crush” on her, but she has hinted that she’s a fan of Selena’s before. In 2020, she went on to the Disney alum’s Instagram page and liked a photo from her Dazed cover shoot that she had shared. Bella was not following Selena at the time and does not to this day, but Selena has been following the older sister of Gigi Hadid for years.

There was seemingly some beef between them in the past. They previously unfollowed each other in 2017 when Selena began dating the “Blinding Lights” singer. Then, in Nov. 2019 — two years after Selena and The Weeknd split — eagle-eyed fans noticed Bella deleted an Instagram photo that Selena had liked and commented “Stunning” on. The post and comment can be seen here. When Selena was informed by a since-deactivated fan account named Selssbrina that Bella deleted the pic, she wrote “That sucks,” with a crying emoji, showing that she was hurt that Bella seemingly shaded her.

However, after Selena’s loyal fans began attacking Bella, Selena hopped back on Instagram to set the record straight. “I shouldn’t of spoken without knowing the truth. I’m sorry. Please don’t be hurtful. She is a wonderful person, and it was all a misunderstanding,” she wrote. It seems that Selena and Bella have both moved past that rocky point in their acquaintanceship.

Of course, there’s no surprise to this, as Selena may be seen as the poster child for being friendly with her ex’s girlfriends. For instance, she and Hailey Bieber, 26, broke the internet when they posed together at the Academy Museum‘s Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Prior to that, the Rhode Beauty founder appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and confirmed there is no drama between her and Selena, who dated Justin Bieber off and on for about eight years.

“It’s all respect. It’s all love,” she stated. “That’s also why I feel like, well, if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that’s fine! That brought me a lot of peace. WE know what happened. It is what it is. You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative.”