Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez On Instagram Just 1 Day After Re-Following Her

Bella Hadid took back her Instagram ‘follow.’ The model appeared to have a change of heart after re-following Selena Gomez on May 4, three years after the singer initially lost Bella’s ‘follow’ when she started dating The Weeknd.

History has repeated itself. On May 5, fans quickly pointed out that Bella Hadid, 23, unfollowed Selena Gomez’s Instagram page — just a day after Bella made headlines for following Selena’s Instagram page again! Making this even more awkward is the fact that Selena still follows Bella’s Instagram, something that really shouldn’t be overlooked. Out of the singer’s 175 million followers, she only finds 117 people worthy to follow (and that includes Bella). You can see the receipts below!

Of course, this got fans talking, given Bella and Selena’s unique history. Bella originally hit the “unfollow” button on Selena’s page in Jan. 2017, right after the Disney Channel alum and Bella’s on-again, off-again ex — The Weeknd — were pictured making out in public! Bella went on to unfollow her ex as well a few months later, in April of 2017. The Weeknd and Selena didn’t work out, and the singers reportedly split by Oct. 2017. That led Bella and The Weeknd to give their relationship another shot during the spring of 2018, but reportedly split by Aug. 2019. Shortly after, Selena followed both The Weeknd and Bella on Instagram again in Nov. 2019 (everyone was single at that point).

The Instagram drama saga continues. After Selena re-followed Bella on Instagram (which wasn’t reciprocated), she offered an olive branch by commenting “stunning” (along with a heart-eye emoji) underneath the model’s portrait for Dior in Nov. 2019. Bella soon deleted the post, and a fan account saw this as a snub towards Selena! In reaction to the fan account’s claim, Selena initially reacted by commenting “that sucks.” However, she soon backtracked on her hurt feelings.

“NO. I shouldn’t of spoken without knowing the truth. I’m sorry. Please don’t be hurtful. She [Bella] is a wonderful person and it was all a misunderstanding,” Selena commented underneath an Instagram post from Elle, which summarized the Instagram drama last November. As you can see, Bella and Selena have always had a unique online relationship!