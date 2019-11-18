Selena Gomez Calls Bella Hadid ‘Wonderful’ & Apologizes After Instagram Comment ‘Misunderstanding’

Selena Gomez is no longer offended that Bella Hadid took down a post that the singer left a friendly comment under. Now, Selena wrote that she ‘shouldn’t’ have ‘spoken without knowing the truth.’

Both of The Weeknd’s exes have appeared to make amends — for real, this time. Selena Gomez, 27, is now apologizing amid her Instagram drama with Bella Hadid, 22, which all began when Bella shared a portrait from her Dior photo shoot on Nov. 16. Despite their mutual ex, Selena extended an olive branch by leaving an especially friendly comment under the post: “Stunning 😍.” Bella didn’t respond — in fact, she took down the post altogether! An Instagram fan account saw that as a snub on Bella’s part, and Selena seemed to agree. “That sucks 😢,” Selena wrote under the fan account’s post, which pointed out Bella’s seemingly suspicious Instagram behavior.

Now, Selena thinks she spoke — or in this case, commented — too soon. “NO. I shouldn’t of spoken without knowing the truth. I’m sorry. Please don’t be hurtful. She is a wonderful person and it was all a misunderstanding,” Selena wrote in response to an Elle article that recapped her online ordeal with Bella on Nov. 18. It appears that Selena has come to an understanding after Bella initially hurt her feelings!

Selena and Bella’s friendship is a work in progress. Selena refollowed the model on Instagram on Nov. 5, but that “follow” has yet to be reciprocated. As you recall, Bella hit the “Unfollow” button on Selena’s page soon after reports claimed the singer was dating Bella’s ex, The Weeknd, in Jan. 2017. The rumors proved to be true, because Selena and The Weeknd — whose real name is Abel Tesfaye — went on to enjoy a 10-month romance.

Alas, the relationship didn’t last — Selena briefly reconnected with her ex Justin Bieber by the end of 2017, while Bella and The Weeknd also gave their love another shot. Following their breakup in Nov. 2016, Bella and The Weeknd were seen kissing again in Coachella in April of 2017, but their reported split was announced by Aug. 2019. Now, Selena and Bella share a new thing in common — being fabulous single ladies!