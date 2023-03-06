Selena Gomez Admits Her ‘Heart Has Been Heavy’ As She Asks For ‘Kindness’ Amidst Hailey Bieber Drama

Selena Gomez, 30, had a message for her fans in the wake of the alleged online drama involving Hailey Bieber, 26, and Kylie Jenner, 25. “Thank you and love you all so much,” Selena wrote in the comments section of her makeup tutorial TikTok that she posted on March 5, according to PEOPLE. “I’m deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy,” the Disney Channel alum reportedly added.

PEOPLE also reported that Selena left a second comment where she asked her fans to “be kinder” while bringing mental health into the conversation. She reportedly said, “Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love.”

Selena’s comments seem to be in reference to the alleged drama involving Justin Bieber‘s wife, Hailey. It all started last month when both Hailey and Kylie were accused of mocking Selena’s eyebrows post, which Kylie denied. Selena also denied there was any beef with Kylie and claimed that she’s “a fan” of The Kardashians star.

Then, an old TikTok video resurfaced that seemingly features Selena shading Taylor Swift, so Selena stepped in to defend her BFF. “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” Selena commented on the resurfaced video.

Selena was really upset about this drama, so she announced on Feb. 23 that she was taking a pause from social media for the time being. “I’m gonna be taking a second from social media ’cause this is a little silly,” the Only Murders in the Building star said during a TikTok Live session. “And I’m 30. I’m too old for this, so. But I love you guys so much!” Selena added with a laugh. She also said, “I will see you guys sooner than later. I just, I’m gonna just take a break from everything.”

Selena’s social media break didn’t last long, and she’s resumed using Instagram and TikTok, without directly speaking on the alleged online drama.