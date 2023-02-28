Jordyn Woods Seemingly Weighs In On Ex-BFF Kylie Jenner’s Drama With Selena Gomez

Nearly one week after the rumored feud between Selena Gomez & Kylie Jenner, her former BFF, Jordyn Woods seemingly chose 'Team Selena' in a new video on Feb. 27.

Another day, same old drama! Nearly one week after Kylie Jenner, 25, and Selena Gomez, 30, squashed their rumored beef via TikTokThe Kardashians star’s former bestie, Jordyn Woods, 25, seemingly weighed in. In a fan re-post of Jordyn’s Snapchat video, the brunette beauty showed off her Rare Beauty lip liner, which is coincidently owned by Selena, and not her makeup maven ex-bff. “Love this lip liner,” she captioned the post, as she applied the shade in “Kind Words.”

Soon after the fan account re-shared the clip, many of Selena and Kylie’s fans flooded the comments section with their thoughts. “The SHADE… no pun intended,” one fan joked, while another added, “I feel like she never really liked Kylie. That might’ve been KYLIE’S best friend but not miss jordyn.” In a separate comment, one Twitter user noted that Kylie’s other ex-pal, Pia Mia, 26, also threw shade with a similar post shared via TikTok on Feb. 26. “Pia Mia (Kylie’s ex bff) also did a makeup video using rare beauty with calm down remix playing in the background,” they noted.

As dedicated HollywoodLife readers know, online sleuths accused the Kylie Cosmetics founder and Hailey Bieber, 26, for throwing “shade” at Selena following her TikTok clip of her eyebrow lamination snafu on Feb. 21. After the 30-year-old Disney Channel alum admitted that she laminated her eyebrows “too much”, Kylie and Hailey showed off their eyebrows via Instagram Stories just hours later. And after a content creator speculated on the drama, the mom-of-two reacted in the comments section. “this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly,” the former billionaire wrote on the now-viral post.

@devotedly.yours

Replying to @happy_mama3 Selena Gomez is a such a kind soul and I love that she will never get involved in the petty drama 👑 #kyliejenner #haileybieber

♬ original sound – Nuha

Soon after Kylie’s comment, Selena even replied in the comments section to agree with her. “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”, the Only Murders in the Building star wrote. Her response notably also came just one day before saying she was taking a break from social media on Feb. 23. To add insult to injury, an old video of Hailey recently resurfaced where she shaded Selena’s BFF, Taylor Swift, 30, during an awards ceremony. Of course, Selena made sure to stand up for the “Anti-Hero” songstress in the comments. “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” she commented on the video, which can be seen here.

Jordyn and Kylie were the best of friends from 2012 until they finally parted ways in 2019. Soon after Jordyn was spotted getting cozy with Khloe Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 31, Kylie made the decision to part ways with her friend of nearly 10 years. The drama also played out during multiple episodes of Keeping up With The Kardashians, in which Kylie told Kim Kardashian, 42, and Khloe about attempting to talk to Jordyn.

“I called her and she didn’t really say anything, she was just, like, you know, crying the whole time,” she said at the time. “I was just telling her that I’m, like, scared of you now … you weren’t thinking about True, about Khloé, about me, [and] you weren’t thinking about yourself.” Since then, Kylie and Jordyn have not been spotted together, however, it is unclear if they have spoken about the recent drama regarding Selena.

