‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 3: Meryl Streep Joins Cast & Everything Else We Know

Only Murders in the Building, led by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, has been a smash hit for Hulu. The mystery comedy-drama series follows Charles Haden-Savage (Steve), Oliver Putnam (Martin) and Mabel Mora (Selena), who all live in an Upper West Side apartment building called the Arconia. In season 1, the trio bonds over their love for true crime podcasts as they investigate the murder of their neighbor. In season 2, they became the prime suspects in the murder of the Arconia board president, Bunny Folger.

The hit series received 17 Emmy nominations for its first season, including nods for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for both Steve and Martin. The show has been renewed for a third season and fans are counting down until it premieres on Hulu. We’ve got all the scoop on Only Murders in the Building season 3, including the A-list stars who are joining the show.

Is Only Murders in the Building Coming Back For Season 3?

Yes, Only Murders in the Building is returning for season 3. Hulu renewed the hit show on July 11, following the debut of the first three episodes in season 2.

“Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate,” Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. “Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena’s work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”

Season 3 Premiere Date

Hulu has not announced a premiere date for Only Murders in the Building season 3 yet. The season is expected to start shooting in late 2022, which is on track when the first two seasons filmed. Season 1 started production in December 2020 and was released in August 2021, while season 2 started filming in December 2021 and was released in June 2022. So, there’s a good chance we get a summer 2023 premiere date for season 3.

Season 3 Cast

Of course, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are all returning for Only Murders in the Building season 3. Steve plays Charles-Haden Savage, a semi-retired actor who used to star on the popular detective show Brazzos. Martin plays Oliver Putnam, a struggling Broadway director. Selena plays Mabel Mora, a young artist who was childhood friends with Tim Kono, the murder victim of season 1.

Three major stars are joining the cast for season 3. Paul Rudd has been cast as Ben Glenroy, the star of Oliver’s Broadway play. Ben actually dies in the season 2 finale when he collapses on stage after a contentious conversation with Charles. Grey’s Anatomy alum Jesse Williams has been cast as “a documentarian with a particular interest in the case” that Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are solving in season 3, according to Entertainment Weekly. And on Jan. 17, Selena, Martin and Steve revealed that Meryl Streep will also be joining the show watch that announcement here), but no other information about her role was discussed.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Paul Rudd, and- MERYL STREEP. Only Murders in the Building Season 3 🎬 #OMITB pic.twitter.com/kO1wGvLsMv — Only Murders in the Building 🕵🏻‍♀️ 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) January 17, 2023

Other Arconia residents that have been featured in the series are expected to return for season 3. They include Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton), Ursula (Vanessa Aspillaga), Arnav (Maulik Pancholy), Uma Heller (Jackie Hoffman), Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane), Theo Dimas (James Cavalry), and Nina Lin (Christine Ko). Other recurring characters that could return include Detective Williams (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), Cinda Canning (Tina Fey), Oliver’s son Will (Ryan Broussard), Charles’ daughter Lucy (Zoe Colletti), and the Arconia trio’s four-person fan club (Jaboukie Young-White, Daniel Oreskes, Ali Stroker, and Orson Hong). Jan Bellows (Amy Ryan) is in prison for committing the season 1 murder, but we did see her behind bars in season 2, so a season 3 return is possible. And it’s unclear if Cara Delevingne will return as Mabel’s romantic interest Alice Banks, since the actress has allegedly been dealing with some personal struggles.

What Will Happen In Season 3?

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building will be all about the mystery behind Paul Rudd’s character’s death. John Hoffman, who created the series with Steve Martin, confirmed that Paul will have a major impact on season 3. “Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of Season 2 as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming Season 3 — as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!” John told Variety in August 2022.

Oliver will also have a major storyline in season 3, which takes place one year after the events of season 2 where he learned that he’s not the biological father of his son Will. “It feels right to lean into Oliver a bit more and his dream of a potential comeback,” John told Entertainment Weekly. “And so that’s where it started to feel like we can go into the theater and imagine a break between them so that we have fodder for what happened in that year jump, and where are they when we join them in season 3 around this new problem they have.”

Teasing more about the show’s future, John explained that season 3 is “going to feel differently” now that the show and its characters are so established. “How to freshen that up and progress them individually but also to pull them back together, and the ways in which they’ve been out of touch, and the ways in which they have found more conflict, potentially, in the last year that we traverse, there’s a lot of great stuff,” John told EW. “We reset them a little bit, reset their world, and yet the Arconia is still very present in season 3. What could have happened in that year? Who could have come into their lives? What do their lives look like now? We have a fresh start because we don’t know everyone who could be involved potentially, and we can get to play with that.”