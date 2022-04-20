Selena Gomez Hangs With ‘Only Murders’ Co-Star Martin Short On Night Out: Photo

Selena Gomez stepped out looking chic on April 19, but what really stood out was her companion for the evening — her Only Murders in The Building costar Martin Short! The 29-year-old singer and actress was seen leaving hotspot Georgio Baldi in Santa Monica after a casual dinner with the 72-year-old comedy legend. In the photo, Selena looked sleek and put-together, pairing a simple black blazer, cuffs rolled to her elbows, with a pair of oversized, laid-back gray jeans. She accessorized with simple jewelry, strappy sandals, and a classic black handbag. Martin was equally chic in a blue-on-blue layered suit ensemble and black shoes. The two were both smiling and relaxed as they exited the restaurant.

It’s no surprise the two would take time out to visit. A source close to the actress told HollywoodLife exclusively in September 2021 how Selena felt about working with the respected Hollywood veteran. “After all the things Selena has done in the business both in acting and in music, she feels like she finally has realized where she wants to be and that is thanks to the success of Only Murders In The Building,” the source revealed. “To have worked and to be working with Steve Martin and Martin Short on something that has been so well received she feels it has and will catapult her into roles that she really wants to do.”

Selena has gained attention in the role of Mabel Mora opposite Steve’s Charles Haden-Savage and Martin’s Oliver Putnam. In fact, the three of them together are so popular that Academy Awards organizers reportedly considered them as possible hosts for the ill-fated March 27 awards show. “I mean, they are an iconic trio,” Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich told Variety earlier this year. “They have mass appeal. Everybody loves them. They’d be a dream.”

The job wound up going to Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall, who phenomenally held the show together even as the controversial Will Smith and Chris Rock slap derailed the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. But even without an Oscars gig, Selena and Martin seem to be enjoying a pleasant friendship, complete with dinners out.

And the charismatic actors are currently gearing up to usher in the second season of Only Murders In The Building on June 28. All three stars will return to the hilarious murder mystery, in which Charles, Mabel, and Oliver attempt to identify Arconia Board President Bunny Folger’s (Jayne Houdyshell) killer. The second season is already generating buzz, as several high profile guests stars will appear, including Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer, and Nathan Lane.