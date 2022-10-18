Cara Delevingne Rocks Tiny Blue Crop Top Under A Tan Suit At ‘Planet Sex’ Press Conference

Cara Delevingne put her toned stomach on full display when she rocked a tiny blue bra with a tan suit at a Planet Sex press conference during MIPCOM 2022 in Cannes, France on Oct. 18. The 30-year-old rocked a plunging blue underwire bra with a tan blazer on top, leaving it open to show off ample skin and cleavage.

Cara’s light brown Stella McCartney blazer was left open to show off the super tiny, royal blue bra underneath. The bra featured a huge underwire dip in the center and was low-cut, revealing major cleavage. She styled the blazer with a pair of matching high-waisted brown linen trousers that had a belt across the front. She accessorized her loose, straight-leg trousers with a pair of tan leather pointed-toe lace-up booties and a gold necklace.

As for her glam, Cara’s light brown hair was down and parted to the side in loose waves while a burnt orange smokey eye and matte orange lip completed her sexy ensemble.

Cara has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just the night before she attended a Fremantle event when she wore a skintight, strapless black Saint Laurent Cut-Out Mini-Dress in Crepe Jersey. The mini dress featured a low-cut neckline and cutouts on the bodice while the asymmetrical skirt was super short and sheer. She styled her look with a pair of black pointed-toe Gucci High Heel Patent Pumps and gorgeous waves.

After stepping out of the spotlight these past few months, Cara has finally made her return and her outfits have been absolutely fabulous. Aside from these looks, another one of our favorites was her low-cut blazer dress at a party for her Cara Loves Karl collection on Sept. 27.

Cara wore a baggy black blazer dress with a crisscross neckline and no bra underneath, putting her bare chest on full display. She styled the mini dress with a thick belt around her waist, cinching it in, while a pair of thigh-high black suede boots completed her look. As for her glam, Cara had her brown hair down and parted in the middle in loose beach waves while a smokey eye, thick cat-eye liner, and a bright red lip complimented her gorgeous face.