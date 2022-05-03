Cara Delevingne Changes Into Sparkly Silver Romper To Party After Met Gala

After going topless on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, Cara Delevingne slipped into a dazzling sequin romper for the after-party.

May 3, 2022 12:22PM EDT
Cardi b arriving to the met gala after party in New York City Pictured: Cardi B Ref: SPL5307327 030522 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York City, NY - Blake Lively leaves The Carlyle hotel in a short red dress and heels headed to the MET Gala after party in New York City. Pictured: Blake Lively BACKGRID USA 2 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Kourtney Kardashian stuns while heading to a Met Gala afterparty with Travis Barker in New York. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 2 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Cara Delevingne made quite the statement at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2. The theme was ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion,’ and after going topless on the red carpet, the 29-year-old attended the Casa Cipriani after-party, where she rocked a sequin romper.

Cara Delevingne rocked this silver sequin Christian Dior Spring 2018 Romper to the 2022 Met Gala after-party. (BACKGRID)

Cara opted to wear a sparkly silver Christian Dior Spring 2018 Romper that had a low-cut neckline and a thin black belt cinched around her tiny waist. She styled the bedazzled one-piece with a long black peacoat and black mid-calf combat boots.

Cara was carried out of the after-party by Vanessa Hudgens and Megan Thee Stallion as they held Cara up when she exited the party.

Earlier in the night, Cara shocked us all when she arrived in a bright red custom Dior suit with a cropped military jacket and a pair of high-waisted satin trousers.

As soon as she walked onto the steps, she removed her jacket to reveal her bare chest which was painted metallic gold and had nothing but nipples pasties covering her up. She held onto a cane to hold her up and accessorized with a chunky gold choker necklace, a Tyler Ellis Grace Pouch, and sky-high, red platform Giuseppe Zanotti Bebe Pumps.

Cara always makes a statement on the red carpet, so we were not surprised when she showed up in this look. How can we ever forget when Cara showed up on last year’s gala carpet wearing a head-to-toe white outfit featuring a vest that read, “Peg the Patriarchy” in bright red letters.

