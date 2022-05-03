Cara Delevingne Changes Into Sparkly Silver Romper To Party After Met Gala

Cara Delevingne made quite the statement at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2. The theme was ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion,’ and after going topless on the red carpet, the 29-year-old attended the Casa Cipriani after-party, where she rocked a sequin romper.

Cara opted to wear a sparkly silver Christian Dior Spring 2018 Romper that had a low-cut neckline and a thin black belt cinched around her tiny waist. She styled the bedazzled one-piece with a long black peacoat and black mid-calf combat boots.

Cara was carried out of the after-party by Vanessa Hudgens and Megan Thee Stallion as they held Cara up when she exited the party.

Earlier in the night, Cara shocked us all when she arrived in a bright red custom Dior suit with a cropped military jacket and a pair of high-waisted satin trousers.

As soon as she walked onto the steps, she removed her jacket to reveal her bare chest which was painted metallic gold and had nothing but nipples pasties covering her up. She held onto a cane to hold her up and accessorized with a chunky gold choker necklace, a Tyler Ellis Grace Pouch, and sky-high, red platform Giuseppe Zanotti Bebe Pumps.

Cara always makes a statement on the red carpet, so we were not surprised when she showed up in this look. How can we ever forget when Cara showed up on last year’s gala carpet wearing a head-to-toe white outfit featuring a vest that read, “Peg the Patriarchy” in bright red letters.