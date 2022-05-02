Cara Delevingne Shines In Sexy Gold & Red Outfit At The 2022 Met Gala: Photos

Cara Delevingne, 29, was one of many stars who made a lasting impression at this year’s Met Gala! The model donned gold pasties over the bare top of her body, which was painted in metallic gold and accessorized with necklaces, and a red blazer that she took off as well as red pants. She also wore gold socks that matched her top and chunky red heels as she posed for the cameras with her hair down and looked like she was ready to take on the world.

Other stars that showed up to the 2022 Met Gala like Cara include Blake Lively, all four of the KarJenner sisters, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian (with her boyfriend Pete Davidson), Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens, and many more gorgeous celebs.

Cara’s latest Met Gala appearance comes after she’s wowed on the red carpet of previous Met Galas. The beauty attended the event as far back as 2013, when she wore a long-sleeved black dress covered by gold studs, and she returned the following year in a black crop top and white pants. Other appearances included the 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021 galas.

Before Cara joined this year’s star-studded guest list at the MET Gala, she made headlines for showing off her new rose tattoo, which matches Selena Gomez‘s, a few months ago. The ink, which was done on her ribcage, could be seen in a video from tattoo parlor Bang Bang Tattoo and it was accompanied by the number 12 written in Roman Numerals. (XII). In the clip, she was topless while holding one arm above her head to flaunt the tattoos.

“Matching for @caradelevingne. I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara. fyi I didn’t tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever,” the tattoo artist captioned the post.