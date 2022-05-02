Vanessa Hudgens, Olivia Rodrigo, Ciara, & More Stars Getting Ready For The Met Gala: Photos

Facials! Manicures! Tanning beds — oh my! With the Met Gala back in full swing in 2022, the stars are back in their beauty chairs, making sure they look every bit as glamorous as they ever could. The high-fashion parade of stunning outfits at the Met Gala starts at 5pm on Monday, May 2nd, but there’s so much to do before then, especially if they expect to live up to the theme.

This year, the guests are expected to dress in “white-tie” attire, keeping with the theme of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” This is a follow-up to last year‘s “A Lexicon of Fashion” and pays homage to the diversity of American fashion. Expect to see stars in “Gilded Glamour” looks, inspired by the trends from 1870 to 1890. Then again, you should also expect the unexpected — anything can happen at the Met Gala! But here are how some of your faves decided to spend the day leading up to the big event!

Vanessa Hudgens

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds may be the part of the official hosting four-some for the Met Gala tonight, but it will be Vanessa Hudgens on the red carpet, bringing you all the details on the hottest fashions for Vogue’s live stream. The star stepped out of her hotel looking freshly glammed, with bold curls and fierce eye makeup. Yes, the girls is brining looks even while she’s just getting ready! She wore an eye-catching Oscar de la Renta dress, complete with a crystal-embellished cutout on the bodice, with rhinestone-studded Jimmy Choo shoes to match1

Ciara

Sometimes, getting ready means getting in a 1,2 step. Ciara took the streets in the hours before the big party to compete in the now viral Moon Walk Challenge. Rocking matching sweats and sneakers, which she most definitely won’t be wearing to the Met, she showed off her moves as she made her way across a busy Manhattan street. Dancing in the streets? Sounds like good prep to us!

Olivia Rodrigo

Check out who looks happy and healthy before her second Met Gala? Taking a break from her wildly successful ‘Sour’ tour, Olivia Rodrigo was spotted bare faced and ready to be glammed up as she arrived at the Carlyle Hotel ahead of the Met Gala. Knowing she had a full night of big fashion ahead, Olivia kept her pre-show outfit very cozy, with a nice red cardigan to match her oversized D.A.R.E shirt and combat boots. She even left her hair wet, which means the options for her hair makeover are ENDLESS!

Eiza Gonzalez

Fresh faced and ready for the red carpet! Celebrated Mexican actress Eiza González visited Joanna Czech, a luxury facial spa in New York, to make sure she had the right glow to match her outfit for the Met Gala. Looking perfectly serene, Eiza enjoyed a steam, a serum, and pretty powerful massage from her esthetician that will likely result in the a perfect look for the night.

Chloe Bailey

Chloe getting ready for the #MetGala (via Instagram story) pic.twitter.com/PsKhC5lkx9 — Chloe x Halle Now (@cxhnow) May 2, 2022

“She’s getting ready!” Elsewhere in NYC, Chloe Bailey enjoyed an all together different kind of facial — and poked at herself in the process! While getting ready, she enjoyed a paper face mask to clear up her skin, and couldn’t help but laugh at her reflection with her fans on Instagram. Of course, this is just the precursor for what’s to come, because we imagine Chloe will simply be glowing once the mask comes off and the gown goes on tonight! Still, as she says in her video, “You know you want some of this!”

Karli Kloss

Karli Kloss is getting ready for fashion’s biggest night, and sharing all the behind-the-scenes details in the process! “[Y]ou know the drill,” the model tweeted on Monday with a collage of polaroid photos showing different stages of her process of preparation. The photos showed the 29-year-old in a robe doing a face mask and getting her makeup done with other shots giving small peeks into what accessories are going into her look. Another photo on top showed three iced coffees from Dunkin Donuts for she and her team to power through the day — hey, we feel you, girl!