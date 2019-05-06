Karlie Kloss Looks As Sweet As Honey In Honeycomb Dress But Suffers A Malfunction At Met Gala

Karlie Kloss ripped her dress at the 2019 Met Gala, and this isn’t her first wardrobe malfunction at Hollywood’s prom! Fortunately, a busted seam didn’t get in the way of taking some fabulous photos.

Karlie Kloss, 26, has a talent for turning a red carpet into a runway, which she demonstrated at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6. The Project Runway host and executive producer made her entrance in a metallic gold dress with a honeycomb pattern, which she coordinated with gold ankle-strap heels. A pair of black balloon sleeves added that dash of “Camp” necessary for the theme. Despite the chic couture, Karlie had a last-minute wardrobe malfunction! Her dress ripped and her team had to apply a “last minute stitch,” which was filmed for her Twitter viewers to witness. Karlie has always been a real one.

This is the tenth time Anna Wintour has honored Karlie with the coveted invite to the hottest fashion event in Hollywood. The blonde beauty has made memorable headlines over the years — who could forget that she cut her Brandon Maxwell gown in half after an unfortunate wine spillage in 2016? Poor Karlie, that makes two dress incidents now. And then there was the 2018 gala, which Karlie gave fans an intimate look at by sharing the behind-the-scenes process that went into designing her gown from (yet again) Brandon Maxwell.

Karlie’s plus one was none other than her husband, Joshua Kushner, 33. He forgot to pick up his tuxedo at the dry cleaners right before the event, which Karlie amusingly revealed on her Instagram Story. But we recently learned shocking details about Karlie’s husband in the tell-all book Kushner, Inc. that was published on March 19. Karlie and Joshua have been longtime lovers (since 2012!) but Karlie’s in-laws, Charlie and Seryl, had allegedly refused to meet Karlie for six years because she wasn’t Jewish, according to author Vicky Ward. “For years, people told me, the whole family spoke horribly about Kloss behind her back. A family friend referred to her as ‘the lingerie model,’” the author wrote, amid these excerpts.

Wouldn’t be the #MetGala without a little getting-sewn-into-my-dress-downstairs action 😉 pic.twitter.com/J3ZJ1d3FKA — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) May 6, 2019

Although Karlie used her modeling skills once again to do justice to the mini dress above, she has made her segue into the television business. Heidi Klum has past on the hosting baton to Karlie, who is now executive producing the show. Project Runway has also nabbed a new mentor, designer Christian Siriano.