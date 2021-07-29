See Pic

Cara Delevingne Has Fun In The Sun While Rocking Strapless Bikini: ‘Can’t Be A Pirate Without The Booty’

cara
SplashNews
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
New mum Naomi Campbell shows off her toned body as she poses for a Burberry fashion campaign. The 51-year-old supermodel looked stunning as she showcased the luxury label's TB Summer Monogram collection. It was designed by the brand's Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci. "It’s magical working with Riccardo," said Campbell. "He always has such a unique vision and continually manages to bring another facet out of me, pushing me to do things I don’t think I can do. Working with Burberry is also always such an honour." The catwalk beauty surprised fans earlier this year that she'd welcomed a baby girl - reportedly becoming a parent through a surrogate. "Naomi has this transcendental energy and beauty that embodies both a timeless classicism as well as the vitality of summer," said Tisci of the collaboration. Editorial usage only. Credit - Burberry/Danko Steiner/MEGA. 16 Jul 2021 Pictured: Naomi Campbell for Burberry. Photo credit: Burberry/Danko Steiner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA771495_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Actress Karrueche Tran wears a pink bikini as she relaxes by the pool in Miami. 11 Jul 2021 Pictured: Karrueche Tran. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769910_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Julianne Hough stuns in a blue bikini as she relaxes on the beach in Italy. The 32-year-old dancer and former 'Dancing with the Stars" judge showed off her sculpted body as she relaxed in Sardinia, Italy. She was photographed enjoying the sun with friend Douglas Chabbott Julianne was also seen taking selfies of herself on a boat ride. 10 Jul 2021 Pictured: Julianne Hough, Dough Chabbott. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769595_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 34 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Cara Delevingne has stunned in a green two-piece swimsuit while on vacation, and shared a clip of her pals jumping off a boat.

Cara Delevingne has proved she’s having a hot girl summer. The catwalk queen was all smiles as she posed in a tiny, green bikini in a July 28 Instagram snap. The 28-year-old supermodel put her toned abs on display in the two piece swimsuit, which featured a strapless crochet top, and matching high-waisted bottoms. Cara also accessorized with a straw hat and a pair of round sunglasses, while going make-up free for the outing.

“You can’t be a pirate without the booty,” she captioned the carousel post, which also featured a snap of her behind. In the photo set, Cara included some videos of her summer getaway with pals including Lady Mary Charteris and actress Clara Paget. One clip showed the group jumping off the side of a boat and taking in a sunset in the stunning, tropical location.

It comes one year after she split from Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson, following their high-profile, two-year relationship. Of course, the British beauty is no stranger to dating A-listers, and has been linked to the likes of Paris Jackson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jake Bugg and even Harry Styles. Recently, Cara admitted it was “exhausting” dealing with constant speculation about her love life.

cara
Cara Delevingne. Image: SplashNews

Related Gallery

Stars Slaying In Neon Bikinis For Summer: Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid & More

Dua Lipa American Music Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018
Miami, FL - Kendall Jenner and friends take a cruise aboard David Grutman's lux boat and the supermodel flaunts her sensational figure while lounging on the deck. Kendall reads "Tonight I'm Someone Else" by Chelsea Hodson while soaking in the Miami sun. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 6 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Amber Rose poses provocatively in a neon yellow string bikini by the pool in Miami. Pictured: Amber Rose Ref: SPL930633 180115 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Australia Rights, No Belgium Rights, No China Rights, No Denmark Rights, No Estonia Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Japan Rights, No Netherlands Rights, No New Zealand Rights, No Poland Rights, No Sweden Rights, No Turkey Rights

“People constantly assume that any woman I’m standing next to or photographed with must be someone I’m dating, which has been challenging—not only on me but also on them,” she said. “It makes me want to become more of a hermit and isolate myself, which is horrible because I’m a person that loves to be around people.”

Nevertheless, she noted that she has learnt to love herself and be alone with herself amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and resulting lockdowns. As fans would know, Cara also made a recent cameo on HBO Max’s Friends reunion special that aired on May 27. In a fashion show segment that celebrated the many looks of the hit NBC sitcom, Cara modeled Rachel Green’s (played by Jennifer Anistoninfamous pink bridesmaid dress — and even recreated the wardrobe malfunction moment from the episode to a tee.