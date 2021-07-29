Cara Delevingne Has Fun In The Sun While Rocking Strapless Bikini: ‘Can’t Be A Pirate Without The Booty’

Cara Delevingne has stunned in a green two-piece swimsuit while on vacation, and shared a clip of her pals jumping off a boat.

Cara Delevingne has proved she’s having a hot girl summer. The catwalk queen was all smiles as she posed in a tiny, green bikini in a July 28 Instagram snap. The 28-year-old supermodel put her toned abs on display in the two piece swimsuit, which featured a strapless crochet top, and matching high-waisted bottoms. Cara also accessorized with a straw hat and a pair of round sunglasses, while going make-up free for the outing.

“You can’t be a pirate without the booty,” she captioned the carousel post, which also featured a snap of her behind. In the photo set, Cara included some videos of her summer getaway with pals including Lady Mary Charteris and actress Clara Paget. One clip showed the group jumping off the side of a boat and taking in a sunset in the stunning, tropical location.

It comes one year after she split from Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson, following their high-profile, two-year relationship. Of course, the British beauty is no stranger to dating A-listers, and has been linked to the likes of Paris Jackson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jake Bugg and even Harry Styles. Recently, Cara admitted it was “exhausting” dealing with constant speculation about her love life.

“People constantly assume that any woman I’m standing next to or photographed with must be someone I’m dating, which has been challenging—not only on me but also on them,” she said. “It makes me want to become more of a hermit and isolate myself, which is horrible because I’m a person that loves to be around people.”

Nevertheless, she noted that she has learnt to love herself and be alone with herself amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and resulting lockdowns. As fans would know, Cara also made a recent cameo on HBO Max’s Friends reunion special that aired on May 27. In a fashion show segment that celebrated the many looks of the hit NBC sitcom, Cara modeled Rachel Green’s (played by Jennifer Aniston) infamous pink bridesmaid dress — and even recreated the wardrobe malfunction moment from the episode to a tee.