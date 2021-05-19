Cara Delevingne Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction In Rachel’s Bridesmaid Dress From ‘Friends’

Cara Delevingne made a cheeky cameo at the ‘Friends’ reunion, where she recreated the wardrobe malfunction that Jennifer Aniston’s character once suffered. Cara even wore the same pink dress and red undies!

Cara Delevingne turned Rachel Green’s infamous wardrobe malfunction in Friends into a high-fashion look. The 28-year-old supermodel made a cameo at the sitcom’s reunion special that HBO Max is airing on May 27, where the set transformed into her runway as she wore the puffy pink bridesmaid dress that Jennifer Aniston‘s character, Rachel, begrudgingly wore in the Friends episode “Barry and Mindy’s Wedding” that aired in 1996. Rachel was already mortified to be wearing the dress at a wedding where her ex-fiancé was marrying her best friend, and the situation reached a new level of awkward when her dress tucked into her underwear…thus flashing her red undies and bum! Cara of course had to recreate the faux pas, which you can watch in the trailer above that dropped on May 19.

While on stage, Cara turned to reveal that a piece of dress caught into her underwear, thus exposing her derriere…which is exactly what happened to Rachel in that episode that aired 25 years ago. You can relive the moment, here. Unlike Rachel, though, Cara didn’t look too embarrassed — she was absolutely working the malfunction! We hope Cara started serenading the crowd with “Copacabana,” just like Rachel did at the end of the episode.

Cara’s tribute appeared to be a hit with Jen, who could be seen in the corner of the photo above with her hands clasped together (presumably because she was clapping). You could also see all the original cast members sitting by Jennifer on the trademark Central Perk couch: Courtney Cox (who played Monica Geller), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay). Sitting off to the side was also David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani).

James Corden is hosting the reunion special, which fans also just learned on May 19 — the same day Cara’s bridesmaid photos were released. As for what else to expect, HBO Max told fans this in a statement issued in April of 2020: “The cast and producers are all very excited to go into production, as this will be the first time since the show ended that the whole cast will be together, and on the original sets to reminisce. There are loads of great surprises in store and lots of rare behind-the-scenes footage they are eager to share.”