Cara Delevingne Strips Down To Show Off Rose Tattoo That Matches Selena Gomez’s — Watch

Tattoo twins! Cara Delevingne got intricate new body art of a dripping rose, which Selena Gomez has inked on the back of her neck.

Cara Delevingne, 29, has a new tattoo that fans of Selena Gomez, 29, may recognize. The British model/actress debuted new ink of a dripping rose, which the “Lose You To Love Me” singer has styled on the back of her neck, in a video from tattoo parlor Bang Bang Tattoo on Wednesday, December 29. Cara’s tattoo is on her ribcage and has the number 12 written in Roman Numerals. (XII). She showed it off while posing topless in the video, which her tattoo artist captioned, “Matching for @caradelevingne. I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara. fyi I didn’t tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever.”

Cara’s dripping rose design is identical to Selena’s. The Disney Channel alum has the number 76 written in Roman Numerals (LXXVI) right above the rose. Her ink was styled by Bang Bang Tattoo, as well. Selena’s tattoo was first revealed in mid-December, but it was in a photo where the Texas native stood far from the camera. But on Dec. 28, Bang Bang finally gave an up-close look at the ink on Selena’s neck.

Selena and Cara have been friends for years now. In 2014, they infamous starred in the music video to Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood,” alongside Jessica Alba, Cindy Crawford, Zendaya, Ellie Golding, Lena Dunham, and more stars. The pair will work together again in season 2 of the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. Selena stars in the show alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin, while Cara will join the cast.

In a Dec. 6 interview with Extra TV, Selena said she’s “so excited” to be working with Cara on her popular show. “We just did our first day together yesterday and it’s so much fun working with your friends. We had never worked together — or, actually, we did a long time ago, but on something completely different — [so] it’s so fun, we were just dying laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well.”