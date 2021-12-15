Selena Gomez Debuts Massive New Back Tattoo That Runs Down From Her Neck — See Pic

See Pic

Selena Gomez showed off her new tattoo in a photo shared by Keith Scott ‘Bang Bang’ McCurdy, who has designed ink for the singer before.

Selena Gomez has some new ink on her body. The singer/actress, 29, debuted a new black tattoo on Wednesday, December 15 in a snapshot shared to Instagram by tattoo artist Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy. Selena’s tattoo, which can be seen below, starts at the base of her neck and runs down to just reach her shoulder blades. She faced a graffiti-filled wall while dressed in a black backwards coat that exposed her stylish ink. Bang Bang captioned the photo, “@selenagomez ✍️.”

Bang Bang’s image didn’t offer the best insight as to what Selena’s new tattoo depicts. Regardless, fans of the “Lose You To Love Me” songstress flooded the comments section of the post and complimented her new ink. “darklena is coming,” one fan said, while another wrote, “tell us more omg. we need a closer look.” A different follower pondered if Selena’s tattoo is of a rose, while others continued pleading with Bang Bang to show a closer-look at the design.

This is not the first tattoo that Selena has gotten from Bang Bang. The singer has more than 10 tattoos, Page Six reported previously, and she most recently used Bang Bang’s services to add a tattoo on her collarbone in April 2021. Bang Bang documented the new ink design on Instagram, and then EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Selena “reached out not too long ago, just saying she really wanted to get tattooed, not sure what and was thinking something big. We almost did a big cross and we designed it and looked at it and just decided like it didn’t fit.”

Bang Bang added of the Only Murders in the Building star, “She took it really well. It took, I don’t know maybe a minute and a half to do. And she came in with a couple friends who also got tattoos, and it was, it was fun, it was cool. She’s a sweetheart. She’s as nice a person as you can know.”

Selena also used Bang Bang’s services to get the word “Rare” inked to her neck in January 2020. The neck tattoo was, of course, in reference to her incredibly vulnerable album of the same name, which debuted the same month Selena got her tattoo.