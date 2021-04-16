Selena Gomez Gets Sexy, Symbolic Tattoo On Her Collarbone — Watch

Watch

Selena Gomez showed off her new cross tattoo on her collarbone, which was designed by Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy. Check out her new body ink in the Instagram video Bang Bang posted!

Selena Gomez added a dainty new tattoo to her collection of body ink. The beloved singer and actress, 28, showed off her new tattoo in a video that artist Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy shared to Instagram on April 15. In the black and white clip, Selena could be seen draped in a smock with the camera zoomed in on the little cross that had been added to her collarbone.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bang Bang Tattoo (@bangbangnyc)

The “Lose You To Love Me” songstress also sported a face mask while in the New York City tattoo parlor, adhering to CDC guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Selena appeared incredibly pleased with the latest addition to her body art, smiling at the camera before the clip was uploaded and posted to the official Instagram account for Bang Bang. “We [heart] [Selena Gomez],” the caption read, with a white heart emoji and tagging Selena’s Instagram handle.

The new tattoo has significant meaning for Selena, who recently shared that she’s in a very “spiritual” place in this new chapter of her life. “I’m very, very spiritual,” she told Vogue in March 2021. “I believe in God, but I’m not religious. I’ve been a Christian for a while now. I don’t talk about it too much—I want to, but it’s gotten a bad rep. I just want to make it clear that I love being able to have my faith, and believe in what I believe in, and that truly is what gets me through.”

Oddly enough, this isn’t even the first tattoo that Selena has gotten from Bang Bang. The singer has more than 10 tattoos, per Page Six, and used Bang Bang’s services to add the word “Rare” to her neck in January 2020. The neck tattoo was, of course, in reference to her incredibly vulnerable album of the same name, which debuted the same month Selena got her tattoo. There’s also another connection Selena shares with Bang Bang.

Selena hasn’t been the only high-profile customer that Bang Bang has had. In fact, Bang Bang has done ink for Selena’s ex Justin Bieber. In August 2013, the “Lonely” singer, 27, got a rose tattoo on his forearm, and fans couldn’t help but wonder if the ink was in reference to his then-on-again, off-again girlfriend.