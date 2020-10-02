Selena Gomez Releases Demo Version Of Justin Bieber-Inspired Hit ‘Lose You To Love Me’

Selena Gomez has dropped a new demo version of her 2019 hit ‘Lose You To Love Me’, one year after she released the song about her years-long relationship with Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez has treated fans to a never-before-heard version of her hit song “Lose You to Love Me“, which was inspired by her relationship and breakup with Justin Bieber. The 28-year-old songstress took to social media on October 2, revealing she had dropped the stripped back version of her 2019 hit. “It’s been almost a year since I released one of the most important songs of my career and my first Billboard Number 1, ‘Lose You To Love Me.’ To celebrate with you, here’s the unreleased demo version that so many of you have asked for,” she wrote.

It’s been almost a year since I released one of the most important songs of my career and my first Billboard Number 1, ‘Lose You To Love Me.’ To celebrate with you, here’s the unreleased demo version that so many of you have asked for! 🖤 https://t.co/Z2sSQkSXa9 pic.twitter.com/nhfGAnier1 — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 2, 2020

The sweet caption accompanied a black and white video featuring outtakes from the music video for the song. Fans were quick to jump into the comments section to thank the singer for the new music. “So proud of you and your growth, we love you so much thank you for being so strong and inspiring,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “OMG your voice sound so beautiful. I really love the single and demo version, love u so much. u are my queen.”

The Rare Beauty mogul opened up to our sister publication, Rolling Stone, last month about moving forward, and closing a chapter that included dealing with her very public breakup from Justin Bieber, “I wanted people to take away that this was a journey and that it was completely closed,” she told the outlet. “I don’t want people to see me as just sad and hurt. I didn’t want that anymore. I wanted people to know that I experienced something real, and that part of me is over.”

Selena’s on-again, off-again relationship with the Canadian singer lasted roughly eight years, and after they finally split in 2018, Justin married Hailey Baldwin just a few months later. “I knew from the get-go that ‘Lose You to Love Me’ was going to be the bigger song, because I just felt it in my heart,” she said of her hit song, revealing that she had more creative control than ever while working on her album Rare.