Selena Gomez Admits She Felt ‘Claustrophobic’ Over Buzz About Her Relationship With Justin Bieber

In a new interview with ‘Allure,’ Selena Gomez opens up about feeling ‘trapped’ in the public eye due to her high-profile relationship with Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez was catapulted from a Disney Channel princess to a tabloid sensation when she was first romantically linked to Justin Bieber in 2010. “My personal life was out everywhere,” Selena recalls in a new interview with Allure. “It felt very claustrophobic and just…I felt very trapped.”

Unfortunately, this hasn’t changed in the years since. Fans are still dying to know who Selena is dating, who she’s friends with, what’s going on with her health and more. However, the singer/actress has now gotten to a place where she’s able to deal with the buzz. “I am in full control of my life and everything that I do, what is out there, everything,” she says. “I would like to say, yes. I am in charge of everything in my life.”

Now, in addition to her acting, producing and singing careers, Selena also has a cooking show, Selena + Chef, on HBO Max, and she launched her Rare Beauty makeup line earlier this month. “I had always wanted the name Rare,” she explains. “It has become the identity of my brand and who I want to be, which is showing people that being diverse and different — whatever was happening — I wanted it to feel like you were included.”

Aside from these projects, there’s something else that Selena has been passionate about in recent years: The conversation about mental health. In 2020, she opened up for the first time about her bipolar disorder diagnosis, and she tells Allure that it’s something she’ll continue to be transparent with her fans about.

“I have always had so many different emotions and I didn’t know how to control them quite well,” Selena says. “It was complicated. But I think I’m happy to understand it. Once I did find out more about who I was, I was proud. I also felt comfortable knowing that I wasn’t alone and I was going to get through it. So I will always be passionate about that. It’s something I will continue to talk about.”