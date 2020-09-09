Selena Gomez Does Her Own Makeup With Rare Beauty Products For Stunning ‘Allure’ Cover

Selena Gomez looks drop-dead-gorgeous on the October cover of ‘Allure’ & the star even did her very own makeup using products from her new Rare Beauty collection!

If there’s one thing for sure about Selena Gomez, 28, it’s that she can do it all! The stunning star graced the Allure October 2020 “Best of Beauty” cover where she looks flawless with a full face of makeup that she applied herself using all products from her new cosmetics line – Rare Beauty. While Sels did her own makeup, she got some help from her longtime makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, who assisted her remotely as she gave herself a glam face. For the cover, we got some serious Frida Kahlo vibes as Selena had her jet black hair parted in the middle and pulled back into a high bun, while a sparkly black Michael Schmidt rose crown sat atop her head. Her hair was done by her go-to hairstylist, Marissa Marino.

For her makeup, Selena’s complexion was spotless and smooth while her brows were filled in. She rocked the Liquid Blush in Grace and the Positive Light Liquid Luminizer in Enchant, while a simple cat eyeliner and voluminous lashes brought out her eyes, as she opted out of any shadow. A bright red matte lip topped off her glam, as she used the Lip Souffle Matte Lip Cream in Inspire while dangling German Kibirski earrings tied the whole look together. As for her outfit, Sels rocked a plunging V-neck black leather Laquan Smith dress with a dramatic ruffled neckline and sleeves.

Selena’s new makeup line, Rare Beauty, officially launched on September 3 and it consists of 14 categories with a whopping total of 150 product SKUs. Speaking about her new makeup line to the magazine, Selena admitted, “I had always wanted the name Rare. The word has become the identity of my brand and who I want to be, which is showing people that being diverse and different, whatever was happening, I wanted it to feel like you were included.” As for how she felt doing her own makeup for the shoot, she revealed, “I had never done that before. I was a little stressed. I was definitely proud to be wearing Rare Beauty. I was just like, ‘I hope I did this right.'”

We absolutely love that Selena did her own makeup for the cover of Allure’s October Best of Beauty issue, and you can see even more gorgeous photos when the magazine hits newsstands on September 22.