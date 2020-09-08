Selena Gomez Admits That Every One Of Her Exes Thinks She’s ‘Crazy’: ‘Guys Are A Lot Of Work’

Selena Gomez gets candid about her exes, relationships and what it’s like to date during quarantine in a new interview!

Selena Gomez was unfiltered about her personal life in a new interview with makeup artist Nikkie de Jager on September 6. While discussing her new Rare Beauty makeup line, Selena told Nikkie (who goes by NikkieTutorial on YouTube) that all of her exes think she’s “crazy.” Selena’s famous ex-boyfriends include, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and Nick Jonas, as well as her rumored romances with Orlando Bloom and Niall Horan.

The conversation about dating began around the 19-minute mark in the video, when Selena gushes over her makeup artist Hung Vanngo. “He will be doing my makeup for my wedding, which is never gonna happen,” she quips, before noting that dating has been much harder amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s hard in quarantine,” Selena said about dating during the global health crisis. She followed up with a disclaimer that her comment is “not an invitation” for interested suitors to ask her out. “It’s just funny that I release things that like say I want a boyfriend and stuff and people say it, and I’m like, ‘I didn’t really mean it, though. Guys are a lot of work,” she explains, seemingly referencing her 2020 song titled, “Boyfriend.” Selena added, “Every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy, so, I don’t care.”

Her comments about her private life came as a shock to fans, who know that Selena rarely addresses her past relationships. Her on-again, off-again romance with Justin — her longest romance to date — went on from 2010 throughout 2018. The tumultuous relationship (famously dubbed “Jelena”) inspired many chart-topping songs by both artists including, Selena’s 2014 hit “The Heart Wants What It Wants,” and most recently, “Lose You To Love Me,” which released in 2019.

In the midst of her back-and-forth with Bieber, Selena moved on with Grammy-winning singer, The Weeknd. The two were first spotted together in January of 2017, and they spent the majority of that year as a couple. After traveling to Italy and canoodling at Coachella, Selena and The Weeknd made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala in New York City (pictured above).That same year, The Weeknd supported Selena through her life-saving kidney transplant. She revealed that she underwent the surgery due to her Lupus diagnosis in September (2017). Unfortunately, the couple split soon after, following 10 months of dating.

Selena was linked to Orlando in 2014 and then again in 2016, after they were spotted getting cozy together in a Las Vegas nightclub. However, nothing came of the fling. As for Niall, the two have been friends for years, although fans continue to ship them as a couple. The former One Direction singer has addressed romance rumors in the past, having clarified on many occasions that they’re just friends.

Despite refraining from dating while in quarantine, Selena has been busy in the kitchen. She’s been documenting her cooking ventures with top chefs in her new HBO Max show, Selena + Chef.