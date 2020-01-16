Selena Gomez Gets ‘Rare’ Tattoo 5 Days After Debuting Emotional New Album Of The Same Name

Just days after Selena Gomez dropped her new album, ‘Rare,’ she commemorated the record by getting the word tattooed on her neck. She debuted the ink on Instagram on Jan. 15.

Selena Gomez paid a visit to Bang Bang Tattoo while she was in New York City to promote her new album, Rare, and she got some fresh ink when she stopped by! Sel took to her Instagram Story on Jan. 15 to show off the tattoo, which was the word ‘Rare’ on her neck. The tat is placed just below her ear, and is written in thin, black ink. Selena has said that she’s known that Rare would be the title of her second solo studio album for years, so clearly, it’s a word that has a lot of meaning for her. Considering she’s no stranger to getting tattoos, it’s no surprise that she’d get the phrase inked on her body!

Fans have anxiously been waiting for new music from Selena for more than four years, and there has been major buzz about Rare on social media since it was released. Selena is super open and honest on the album, as she sings about moving on from a toxic relationship and finding herself again. “Honestly, this album was kind of a nightmare to deal with,” Selena admitted at her album release party on Jan. 9. “But in the best way possible. All of a sudden, I found this healing, and I saw something bigger than what I thought that I was, and I think that added the whole end of the album.”

Since releasing the record, Selena has been super busy on a press tour for promotion. So far, she has not announced plans for a tour, but fans are hoping that that comes next! In the midst of the promo, Selena also attended the premiere of Dolittle on Jan. 11. The singer voices a character in the movie, and she was all smiles as she hung out with the film’s star, Robert Downey Jr., at the event.

Selena was spotted arriving at the airport in New York City after her tattoo session on Jan. 15. It’s unclear where she’s headed to next, but hopefully she’s on her way to taking a bit of a well-deserved break!