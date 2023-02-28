Hailey Bieber’s Pro Justin & Selena Gomez Tweets Resurface Amid Their Online Drama

The plot thickens! Another development in the alleged Hailey Bieber/Justin Bieber/Selena Gomez rivalry has emerged. It seems the Victoria’s Secret model, 26, was once pro “Justin and Selena,” per some recently unearthed tweets. “I’m for sure 100% team #Jelena,” she wrote in a May 2011 tweet captured by fans, according to Page Six. Just several months later, in September 2011, a screenshot shows Hailey tweeting, “I don’t care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream! #word.” Per the outlet, the mind-blowingly ironic tweet was sent out the same night Justin secured the Los Angeles landmark Staples Center for an incredibly romantic date night. There, they reportedly screened Titanic — just the two of them.

But that’s just the beginning. In the following months, Hailey revealed herself to be nothing short of a Selena Gomez fangirl. “Selena Gomez is so cute,” she wrote a month later in Oct. 2011. “Don’t argue. Bye.” An image circulating on the social media platform shows the future wife of Justin clutching a teen magazine featuring Selena and Justin on the cover. “She is beyond flawless and he’s ya know he’s Bieber,” a 2012 tweet betrayed. “They are a perfect relationship.. –forever alone.” Hailey was just a teenager at the time the gushing tweets were published.

selena a better person than me bc i would've ended hailey with this pic.twitter.com/ss4R0D2zZw — val🍓 (@xovalerie_) February 25, 2023

But they’ve resurfaced recently amid escalating online drama between Hailey and Selena, with Selena recently withdrawing from Instagram to get away from the deafening gossip. The apparent social media feud, which has mostly played out via TikTok and Instagram, had the Only Muders in The Building Star completely fed up. Eventually, Selena took a break from Instagram for a time noting that she’s “too old for this” on Feb 23, and Hailey limited her Instagram comments on Feb 24. Still, Selena and Hailey were inexplicably seen posing together back in October of 2022 during a glamorous appearance at the Academy Museum Gala.

Justin and the Wizards of Waverly Place star dated off and on from 2010-2018. In September 2018, Justin married Hailey in a courthouse ceremony in New York, and they celebrated with a lavish South Carolina event a year later in September of 2019.