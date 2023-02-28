Hailey Bieber Rocks Neon Green Bikini In Cabo After Selena Gomez Online Drama

Hailey Bieber, 26, was seen vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico amidst the latest drama with Selena Gomez, 30. The gorgeous model soaked up the sun on her tropical getaway on February 25th while wearing a sexy lime green bikini. Hailey’s bright-colored swimsuit showcased her incredible body, as you can seen in the photos. Hailey also rocked a red baseball cap as she bonded with her friends on the trip.

Hailey’s husband Justin Bieber, 28, wasn’t spotted in the vacation photos. It’s possible that the “Baby” singer let his wife enjoy this trip with her friends so she could decompress from the latest online drama that involves Justin’s famous ex-girlfriend. Hailey’s been taking heat online, to the point where she’s limited comments on her Instagram, because of a resurfaced TikTok video that features Hailey seemingly shading Selena’s BFF Taylor Swift. After the video made its rounds on social media, Selena defend her pal. “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” she commented on the video.

Kylie Jenner, 25, was also involved in some of the Hailey-Selena drama. Amid Kylie’s Vanity Fair Italia cover, the reality star reacted to a fans TikTok video accusing her and Hailey of throwing shade at Selena for “laminating” her eyebrows “too much.” In response to the post, Kylie noted, “this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.” And Selena chimed in to agree with Kylie. “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”, the Only Murders in the Building star commented back.

Selena’s been so fed up with the drama that she announced on Feb. 23 that she’s taking a pause from social media for the time being. “I’m gonna be taking a second from social media ’cause this is a little silly,” the Disney Channel alum said during a TikTok Live session. “And I’m 30. I’m too old for this, so. But I love you guys so much!” Selena added with a laugh. She also said, “I will see you guys sooner than later. I just, I’m gonna just take a break from everything.”