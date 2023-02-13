Kendall Jenner Lounges In Lime Green Bikini While Sunbathing In Gorgeous New Photo

Kendall Jenner showed off her sexy little body while soaking up the sun in an itty-bitty green bikini.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 13, 2023 11:29AM EST
Kendall Jenner
View gallery
Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Singer SZA is all smiles at the beach in Hawaii as she celebrates chart-topping success with her new album 'SOS'. The 33-year-old hitmaker - real name Solana Imani Rowe - looked happy and relaxed as she hit the beach with her producer ThankGod4Cody, who is credited on seven songs on the history-making R&B album. She rocked a plunging pink halter neck swimsuit and matching sarong, also revealing a nip slip as she cooled off with a dip in the ocean. The New Jersey-raised R&B singer-songwriter is currently holding the top spot on the Billboard 200 with her long-awaited second LP. She recently took to Instagram, telling fans: "3 weeks at number one fully minding my business n not giving a f**k . Thank God." In her latest lyrics, the 'Hit Different' songstress has seemingly addressed plastic surgery rumors, responding to rampant speculation around whether her body has been cosmetically enhanced. 03 Jan 2023 Pictured: SZA. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA929982_021.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner's best friend Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou looks incredible in a lime green bikini as she hits the beach over the Thanksgiving holiday. The model and social media influencer, 25, showed off her slimline figure as she and a friend walked along the sand near the luxury Nobu Hotel in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. 24 Nov 2022 Pictured: Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA920866_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Mega

Kendall Jenner loves her bikinis! The 27-year-old supermodel sported a sexy two-piece lime green bikini in a new photo that she shared to Instagram on February 12. In the snapshot, Kendall sprawled out on a lounge chair outside while rocking her swimwear that highlighted her skinny body. Kendall also wore a pair of black sunglasses to go along with her sunbathing style.

Kendall could not look more relaxed in her bikini photo. She happily soaked up the sun while flaunting her smoking hot body. Kendall left her brunette hair behind her head and against the towel on her lounge chair. The Kardashians star seemed to be rocking some light pink lipstick in the photo, as well.

Kendall wore the lime green bikini in only the first image from her “photo dump” post. The next snapshot showed Kendall dancing on the beach in an orange and yellow long-sleeved dress. Kendall wore another bikini, which was black, for two more photos in the post. Her second choice of swimwear did just as good of a job at showing off her sexy body.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner (Photo: Mega)

Kendall’s mom, Kris Jenner, left a supportive comment on the post. “You are perfect 😍❤️😍,” Kris said to the model. Kendall’s pal Justine Skye left a comment, as well. She said, “Hey cute girl! Love you 🥹.” So many of Kendall’s fans similarly raved over her bikini-filled Instagram photos with more gushing comments. Like the smart businesswoman that she is, Kendall included a photo of tequila shots from her 818 Tequila brand in the post. There were 8 small glasses of tequila next to eight limes, seemingly all for Kendall and her friends.

Kendall captioned her post, “31 hours.” The reality star seemed to be referring to the amount of time she spent on vacation, which is where all those photos were taken. After the day-and-a-half-long trip, Kendall presumably got back to work as a supermodel and entrepreneur.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad