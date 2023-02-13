Kendall Jenner Lounges In Lime Green Bikini While Sunbathing In Gorgeous New Photo

Kendall Jenner loves her bikinis! The 27-year-old supermodel sported a sexy two-piece lime green bikini in a new photo that she shared to Instagram on February 12. In the snapshot, Kendall sprawled out on a lounge chair outside while rocking her swimwear that highlighted her skinny body. Kendall also wore a pair of black sunglasses to go along with her sunbathing style.

Kendall could not look more relaxed in her bikini photo. She happily soaked up the sun while flaunting her smoking hot body. Kendall left her brunette hair behind her head and against the towel on her lounge chair. The Kardashians star seemed to be rocking some light pink lipstick in the photo, as well.

Kendall wore the lime green bikini in only the first image from her “photo dump” post. The next snapshot showed Kendall dancing on the beach in an orange and yellow long-sleeved dress. Kendall wore another bikini, which was black, for two more photos in the post. Her second choice of swimwear did just as good of a job at showing off her sexy body.

Kendall’s mom, Kris Jenner, left a supportive comment on the post. “You are perfect 😍❤️😍,” Kris said to the model. Kendall’s pal Justine Skye left a comment, as well. She said, “Hey cute girl! Love you 🥹.” So many of Kendall’s fans similarly raved over her bikini-filled Instagram photos with more gushing comments. Like the smart businesswoman that she is, Kendall included a photo of tequila shots from her 818 Tequila brand in the post. There were 8 small glasses of tequila next to eight limes, seemingly all for Kendall and her friends.

Kendall captioned her post, “31 hours.” The reality star seemed to be referring to the amount of time she spent on vacation, which is where all those photos were taken. After the day-and-a-half-long trip, Kendall presumably got back to work as a supermodel and entrepreneur.