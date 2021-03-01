Kylie Jenner Shows Off A ‘Vicious’ New Look In Lime Green Bikini As She Channels Fergie — Pic

Kylie Jenner showed her millions of Instagram followers that she’s been ‘up in the gym!’ Check out the stunning star rocking a lime green two-piece with a caption inspired by Fergie’s hit tune ‘Fergalicious.’

Kylie Jenner just keeps serving the fiercest looks! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 23, took to Instagram on March 1, sharing a new post that featured her in the hottest lime green two-piece. In the snap, Kylie posed up outside with the sun shinning perfectly on her gorgeous, glowing skin. The mother-of-one and Kylie Skin mogul wore a psychedelic lime green number, featuring a string bikini top and a skirt cinched on her upper thigh.

The star was absolutely glowing, and Kylie accessorized her look with a pair of sunglasses and gold bangles. As if her post couldn’t get any better, Kylie seriously threw it back with the perfect caption to her post. “My body stay vicious / I be up in the gym just working on my fitness / He’s my witness (oh, wee),” she captioned the image, directly referencing the lyrics to singer Fergie‘s iconic 2006 tune “Fergalicious.”

Kylie has absolutely been so on point when it comes to the impromptu photoshoots she’s been having, which appear to take place at her luxurious Holmby Hills abode. The exterior walls have served as the perfect backdrop for her looks, including another post that she shared on February 23. In the series of snaps, Kylie showed off her stunning sense of style with a monochromatic gray outfit featuring cutout fabric around her torso and her shoulders.

The stunner looked totally gorgeous, and her raven black hair cascaded all the way down past her shoulders and her waist! “Less is more,” Kylie captioned the snap. The mogul couldn’t have looked better, but her fans really know that she is always ready to bring it when it comes to the ‘Gram. Even if she isn’t posting new fashion photos, though, Kylie loves to share snapshots of her life with her fans.

Only a few short days ago, Kylie shared an adorable video where she bonded with her three-year-old baby girl, Stormi Webster. Stormi was the perfect little manicurist, as she helped Kylie’s nail technician put a coat of paint on her mommy’s nails! It was so precious, and simply served to prove that Kylie really shows every side of herself to her fans as often as she can.