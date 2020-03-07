22 Times The KarJenners Rocked Bright-Colored Looks That Are Perfect For Spring

Spring is just a couple of weeks away, and we’re getting inspiration for our warmer-weather style with these chic neon looks worn by the KarJenner sisters over the years!

Fans are used to seeing Kim Kardashian wearing neutral tones inspired by her husband, Kanye West’s, Yeezy line, but quite often, she often goes BOLD with bright neon ensembles. As we gear up for spring, we’re looking to Kim and her famous sisters as the trendsetters for bright-colored looks. The KarJenner gals have been at the forefront of the neon trend, wearing outfits that range from neon green to bright fuchsia and more over the years. Even Kanye has been in on the neon trend in the past — he designed a hot pink dress for Kim to wear to Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party in 2018!

Being a supermodel, Kendall Jenner might be the most adventurous of the KarJenners when it comes to fashion. In 2019, we witnessed her wearing a fluorescent green top by Kardashian fave Maisie Wilen. The oversized button-down shirt was paired with an equally bold mini skirt and clear Amina Muaddi heels. Kendall also experimented with bright pink when she attended the amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival in May. The reality star helped introduce Giambattista Valli‘s collaboration with H&M by wearing a tulle mini dress with a ruffle train from the capsule collection.

Meanwhile, like Kim, Kylie also wore a hot pink dress to her birthday party in 2018. We’ve also seen Kylie wear a neon orange dress on the red carpet in the past, and her 2019 Met Gala look was a lavender color that brought MAJOR spring vibes.

Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have put their own unique spins on this non trend as well. Head up to the gallery above to see how each of these women have styled neon hues over the years!