Stormi Webster, 3, Expertly Helps Give Mom Kylie Jenner A Manicure — Watch

Kylie Jenner gushed that she has ‘the best nail artist,’ as her three-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, helped her mom’s manicurist paint her nails! Check out the adorable clip that Kylie shared to her Instagram Story.

Stormi Webster showed that she has great precision for a three-year-old in a new addition to mom Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram Story! In the February 25 post, Kylie captured her precious baby girl, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, painting her mom’s nails (with the help of a nail technician, of course). “Wow, Stormi,” the manicurist could be heard saying over audio.

Of course, Stormi’s adoring mom, 23, chimed in, and was all about her daughter’s expert work! “I have the best nail artist, you guys. She’s super exclusive,” Kylie said as she captured the sweet bonding moment between the two. “You did so good, Stormi,” the nail technician could be heard saying. It was such a sweet moment, and though fans couldn’t see Stormi, save for her cute little pink shirt with a bunch of cartoon dogs on it, they could see how much talent the youngster has for nail art!

Along with the above video, Kylie also captured her precious tot cooking up some pizza in the kitchen. In another addition to Kylie’s Instagram Story, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took a photo of her toddler using a rolling pin to smooth out some dough. Stormi was clearly very into her culinary work, as fans could see specks of flour on her shirt and on her forehead! Clearly, these two had a fun night of bonding, but it’s really nothing new for the mogul and her baby girl.

Kylie and Stormi have been having so much fun together. More recently, Kylie captured her daughter being a little golf caddy as the two hit the course together! Stormi was such a big girl, carrying the heavy assortment of clubs and more in her bulky bag. Kylie was so incredibly impressed by her youngster, and the two appeared to have another wonderful day together.

But Kylie has always been so open about her beautiful relationship with Stormi. The young mom loves to gush about her precious baby girl, and it’s so obvious why! We love getting a glimpse into the lives of this mother-daughter pair, and we cannot wait to see more photos and videos in the near future.