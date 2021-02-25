5 Sexy Latex Pants Under $130 That Look Just Like Kylie Jenner’s

Kylie Jenner looked fabulous when she stepped out to eat in LA on Feb. 24 rocking a pair of latex pants & you can shop similar options for much cheaper, right here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to Kylie Jenner, she’s always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she stepped out to eat in LA on Feb. 24. She opted to wear a pair of high-waisted skintight black latex pants with a pale pink David Koma Net and Feather Bodysuit tucked in. She topped her look off with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps and massive diamond earrings. If you loved Kylie’s look and want to try out a pair of latex pants for yourself, look no further because we rounded up a bunch of similar options that are super stylish and affordable, and you can shop them all below.

1. Baonmy PU Faux Leather Fleece Lining

These skintight latex pants come in eight different bright and bold colors. They’re made out of stretch PU and nylon and they’re lined with cotton so you remain comfortable. The super high-waisted band sucks you in and makes the pants super flattering, while the skinny ankles make for a chic look. $25, amazon.com

2. BLANKNYC Patent Legging

We are loving these skintight pleather leggings that are super high-waisted. They have flattering pleats down the front and the slits on the ankles make for a stylish twist on the classic pants. You can rock it with an oversized sweater for a dressed-down look or with a crop top for a fancier ensemble. $88, revolve.com

3. ASOS DESIGN Tall spray on vinyl pants

If you’re looking for a pair of latex pants that aren’t totally skintight but are still fitting, then these are the ones for you. They’re high-waisted and have pleats down the entire front and back. Whether you wear it with a blouse, a crop top, or a sweatshirt, you can’t go wrong with these comfy yet sexy pants. $19, asos.com

4. Rag & Bone Nina Vinyl Skinny Pant

These vinyl pants are a high-rise skinny fit with cropped legs and they have an elastic waistband that makes them easy to pull on and off, plus, they’re super comfortable and you can wear them all day long. Rock them with a sweater or blouse and you’re good to go. $130, rag-bone.com

5. Lulus Phoenix Black Coated High Rise Cropped Skinny Jeans

These high-waisted pants have five-pockets, a zipper, button closure, and belt loops, just like Kylie’s. They’re skintight, flattering, and can be dressed up or down with a pair of heels or sneakers. $79, lulus.com