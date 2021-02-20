Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Webster, 3, Carries Little Caddy During Fun Day On A Golf Course

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram story to share a series of videos showing her adorable three-year-old daughter Stormi being a ‘big girl’ while happily walking on a golf course

Kylie Jenner, 23, shared a precious moment with her daughter Stormi, 3, on Instagram on Feb. 19 and we can’t get enough! In a series of videos she posted to her story, the adorable tot can be seen spending time on a golf course in Palm Springs while wearing a cute sleeveless yellow romper and white sneakers. One shows her happily riding in a golf cart with Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble, 40, as Kylie exclaims, “Let me see that smile!” before handing her a plastic bag of snacks.

She captioned the sweet clip with “BIG GIRL!!!!” A few more videos show the strong little gal carrying a pink bag of golf clubs on her back. “Wow! You got it? You need help?” Kylie can be heard asking her in one of them. “ITS TOO MUCH,” the proud mom captioned another clip while adding a sad face.

A final post from the golf outing, which can be seen below, shows Stormi’s white socks and sneakers as she sits down. “FAVORITE PERSON,” Kylie wrote over it with a heart.

Before she shared the posts of her daughter, Kylie shared a video of her mom Kris, who was also with them, enjoying a fruit candy while sitting on the back of a golf cart.

Kylie and her family’s latest golf outing comes less than a week after Kylie and her ex Travis Scott, 28, who is the father of Stormi, took their baby girl to a beach for Valentine’s Day. “we took our baby to her favorite place today,” Kylie captioned a pic of a beautiful sunset near the water. “I hope everyone had a good vday.”

Although Kylie and Travis split in Oct. 2019, a source recently told us that they’ve been hanging out a lot lately and are “almost an item” again. “Kylie and Travis continue to spend way more time together than people would expect, especially in quarantine,” a source close to Kylie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They do it very, very quietly and want to keep it private.”

“Quarantine isn’t the reason, but it’s been a big contributing factor,” the insider continued. “They are still almost an item in that regard — they spend that much time together. They still do hook up.”