Hailey Bieber Wears White Lingerie For Sexy New Victoria’s Secret Campaign: Photos

Hailey Bieber dropped her latest campaign photos for Victoria’s Secret! The model, 25, stunned in a white bra and matching underwear set in the images shot by Zoey Grossman on her Instagram on Saturday, July 9. Hailey looked straight ahead at the camera as she wore the t-shirt style bra and mesh underwear, revealing her “Baby” tattoo on her inner left thigh. The next image revealed she added a sporty pair of socks to the ensemble.

In the next two pictures, Hailey changed up her look, sporting a black-and-white printed bikini top and matching bottom. She posed in a neon green donut floatie, adding a summer-ready pair of sunglasses. No caption was necessary on the photos, however, Hailey credited the photographer, brand, and added heart and sun emojis.

The New York native joined the newly formed VS Collective last November, following the company dropping the Victoria’s Secret Angels from the brand. The new initiative is meant to be a more inclusive and diverse approach as the company ushers in a new era. “I am so happy to announce that I am joining the @victoriassecret #VSCollective – a platform for strong women to use their voice in an authentic way,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Looking forward to partnering with VS on this journey and all to come,” Hailey also said.

Notably, Hailey has not walked in a past Victoria’s Secret fashion show due to her height (she’s 5’7″) — but you’d never know based on how amazing she looks in the campaigns! After joining VS Collective, she also issued a statement about the partnership. “I’m humbled to be in the company of these amazing women, many of whom have inspired me in countless ways with their own stories. I look forward to helping to create positive change as part of the VS collective,” she said in a release from the Ohio based lingerie company.