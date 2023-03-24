Selena Gomez Follows Hailey Bieber On Instagram After Defending Her From Online Bullies

Selena Gomez followed Hailey Bieber on Instagram, after publicly defending her ex-boyfriend’s wife from online trolls. The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, is officially following Hailey, 26, on the social media app as of March 24. But Hailey is not following Selena, though it’s possible that the model will end up returning the favor soon. Selena’s move to follow Hailey came as she spoke out against how fans have been treating Hailey online.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Selena wrote on her Instagram Stories on March 24. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop,” Selena added. Hailey has not publicly reacted to Selena’s statement yet.

Selena has been pitted against Hailey for years because of her past relationship with Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber. However, the two women shut down speculation of any issues between them when they posed for photos together at an event in October 2022. Around the same time, Hailey also opened up about the pair’s history on the Call Her Daddy podcast. She insisted that there’s no drama between them, and revealed that she’d even spoken to Selena since marrying Justin, 29, who Selena dated on and off from 2011 to 2018.

In Feb. 2023, speculation about a Selena-Hailey feud was reignited when Hailey was accused of shading Selena. Selena had posted a TikTok video about how she over-laminated her eyebrows, and shortly after, Hailey’s pal Kylie Jenner took to Instagram with a close-up of her own eyebrows with the caption, “This was an accident???” Kylie also shared a screenshot of herself and Hailey on a FaceTime call, with their eyes close to the camera, and fans were convinced they were making fun of Selena, even though Selena and Kylie both publicly shut down rumors that they don’t get along.

However, the drama continued thanks to a resurfaced video featuring a throwback clip of Hailey making a gagging motion when Taylor Swift‘s music was mentioned. Selena, who is Taylor’s longtime bestie, defended the “Style” singer in the comments section, saying, “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.” The video called Hailey a “mean girl” and “bully” in white text over the resurfaced clip. As the Selena-Hailey feud seemingly intensified, Hailey took a brief hiatus from social media.

One person who has stayed silent amidst all this drama is Justin. He has not spoken out about all the talk regarding his wive and his ex-girlfriend’s alleged feud in a long, long time.