Hailey Bieber Resurfaces Clip Of Herself Introducing Jonas Brothers On ‘SNL’ At 13: ‘It’s The Braces For Me’

You better believe that Hailey Bieber, 26, will be seated to watch the Jonas Brothers perform on Saturday Night Live this coming weekend. Hailey’s a longtime fan of the band, and she even introduced the trio when they performed on SNL way back in 2009 on an episode hosted by her uncle, Alec Baldwin. The NBC sketch series posted a clip from that moment on April 6 in a Jonas Brothers-themed Instagram post. And Hailey hilariously got in on the action to poke fun at her 13-year-old self.

In the 2009 video, 13-year-old Hailey stood next to her uncle Alec and introduced Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas, who took the stage to perform “Video Girl”. Hailey was dressed in a 2000’s-style outfit that included a brown top and a black jacket. The model, now married to Justin Bieber, 29, made fun of her teenage self when she reposted the clip on her Instagram Story. “It’s the braces 4 me,” she wrote.

Hailey was there in 2009 to see the Jonas Brothers perform on SNL for the first time ever. They returned to the show a decade later, in 2019, to perform their hits “Sucker” and “Cool.” However, Hailey wasn’t involved in their big introduction that time. The iconic family band will be back at Studio 8H in New York City this Saturday, April 8, to perform music from their upcoming album that releases May 12. Molly Shannon will be the host of the episode.

Hailey has always been a proud super fan of the Jonas Brothers, and that didn’t change once she married her mega-star husband. After the band came back together in 2019, Justin got Hailey to admit to his face that she loves the Jo-Bros. The “Sorry” singer took a video of himself teasing Hailey who acknowledged, “I was a fan of the Jonas Brothers!” Justin kept questioning and joking with Hailey about her old days as a Jonas Brothers fan girl. “I was a Jonas Brothers fan. I’m sorry!” Hailey told her Grammy Award winning husband.

But of course, Hailey will always be most loyal to her husband. Justin’s taken a break from music to focus on his health, and Hailey has been so supportive of his decision. Who knows, maybe we’ll get a Justin Bieber-Jonas Brothers collaboration in the future. That would be Hailey’s dream come true!