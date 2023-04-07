Joe Jonas’ Kids: Meet The Two Daughters He Shares With Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas is a singer and actor known for being one of the members of the band The Jonas Brothers.

The star is a proud dad to two children.

He is married to Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner.

The Jonas Brothers officially announced on Apr. 4, 2023, that they will perform at Yankee Stadium in New York later in 2023.

Longtime heartthrob Joe Jonas, 33, might’ve been stealing the hearts of every teenage girl across the world during his prime Jonas Brothers days, but now he only has his eyes set on one woman. The former Disney Channel star married Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, 27, in 2018, and they’ve since welcomed two beautiful daughters together! Amid Joe and his brothers, Kevin and Nick Jonas‘ recent announcement to perform at Yankee Stadium later in 2023, here is everything you need to know about Joe’s children!

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Daughter, Willa

It was first revealed that Joe and his wife were expecting their first child together in Feb. 2020. At the time, a source close to the couple told Just Jared, “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them.” A second source told the same outlet that, “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

Later, in Sept. 2020, the proud mom took to her Instagram to show off her growing baby pump with a photo of her in the pool with their adorable dog. She captioned the post with pregnant emoji, along with a heart and a sunshine emoji. She also followed up that post with another photo of her baby bump, however, this time she rocked a pair of pink striped PJs, as Joe touched her belly. The photos notably came after Willa’s arrival on July 22, 2020, per PEOPLE. Joe and Sophie have been relatively private about their children, as they do not post photos of their faces online.

Their Second Daughter

Nearly exactly two years later, Willa officially became a big sister when Sophie gave birth to her and Joe’s second daughter on July 14, 2022. Although her name has not been publicly revealed, the couple has been proud to walk around with both of their girls in New York City since their second baby’s arrival. Sophie confirmed she was pregnant with their second daughter, by cradling her baby bump for the cover of ELLE UK, for the June 2022 issue.

“It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation,” she told the outlet at the time. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.” The 27-year-old momma bear recently shared new bare baby bump photos via Instagram on Aug. 3, 2022, and captioned it “Full of baby.” And for her end-of-year Instagram post, she shared a carousel of photos of her pregnancy belly, including one of her in the hospital bed on Dec. 30, 2022. “What a year friends,” she captioned the sweet post.

What He’s Said About Being A Dad

Following the arrival of his daughter, Willa, Joe spoke with CBS This Morning in early 2022, about being a dad. “It’s been amazing,” he said of being quarantined at home with Sophie and his daughter. “It’s been forced time at home. To be in one place for a solid amount of time and be with my family… my immediate family is time I don’t think I’ll get back.” After he called his eldest daughter “gorgeous” he also revealed that one lesson he learned since becoming a dad is that, “naps are nice.”

Later, in Aug. 2022, the “Cake by The Ocean” hitmaker told PEOPLE that he’s had to adjust his life when it comes to balancing work and having kids. “It’s an adjustment period,” he said at the time. “Just something that I’m learning as I go, I think I can now work a little bit harder to take time off. I’m still trying to figure it out. Some weeks are a little bit more challenging than others, but it makes it a lot easier when you enjoy your gig … I wake up every day just thrilled to be able to go make music or act and create different projects and have a beautiful family, so it feels like a dream come true.” The adorable family has since moved to Miami, Florida, where he is happy to be enjoying the state’s “best-kept secret.”