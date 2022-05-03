Sophie Turner Confirms Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photo Shoot: ‘We’re So Excited’

Sophie Turner has finally confirmed that she’s expecting baby No. 2 with husband Joe Jonas! Sophie, 26, first debuted her baby bump in February 2022 while on a stroll in Los Angeles with Joe, 32. She was also spotted splashing around in the ocean with Joe with her bare belly on display that same month. However, the notoriously private couple never confirmed their pregnancy news and went about their business as usual – until now.

“It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation,” she told Elle UK for their June issue after posing and cradling her growing baby bump for the magazine. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

She also spoke about how her 22-month-old daughter, Willa, whom she had with Joe in July 2020, is adjusting to the news of becoming a big sister. “I’ll point to my stomach and say, ‘What’s in there?’ And she’ll go, ‘Baby,'” Sophie revealed. She noted that she’s not completely sure if Willa is aware of what her growing baby bump means, though. “I think she just thinks that a belly is a baby and that’s the name for it. But she is a lot clingier than normal, so I think she has an idea. She wants Mummy all of the time – she’s claiming her territory,” the British actress explained.

Sophie and Joe were also quite hush-hush about their pregnancy news with Willa as well. However, paparazzi were also able to spot them out and about while she was pregnant. News of Willa’s birth didn’t break until a few days after it happened, and HollywoodLife was able to confirm the exciting news through the couple’s representatives. Plus, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how excited Joe was to take on the parenting role. “Joe is the proudest new dad of all time and he can’t wait for all his friends to meet his baby girl. But right now they aren’t having friends over because they want to be super cautious,” they noted.

Joe and Sophie tied the knot in May 2019. They had gotten engaged in 2017 after dating since at least 2016. By the time they walked down the aisle, the happy couple supposedly already had kids on their minds, according to insider details shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “All of Sophie’s immediate work is complete but she is looking to hit the ground running now that Game of Thrones is over,” the insider divulged in July 2019. “She wants to get a few more acting gigs before she starts a family. As for Joe, he is on tour with his brothers and he is interested in starting a family after the tour. They both think it would be really cool to start early next year and the thought hasn’t escaped them that they could start and try to get pregnant when the tour ends [in Europe].” It looks like they got everything they wanted!