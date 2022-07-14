Sophie Turner Gives Birth & Welcomes 2nd Child With Joe Jonas

Congrats are in order for Sophie Turner, 26, and Joe Jonas, 32, on their new bundle of joy! The adorable couple, who are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Willa, welcomed their second child together, reps for the pair told People on July 14. “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” the reps said.

The latest addition to the famous family makes Willa a big sister! And she didn’t have to wait long for a younger sibling, as Sophie and Joe welcomed her on July 27, 2020. At the time, the Game of Thrones actress and the “Sucker” singer confirmed their happy news in a statement shared with HollywoodLife: “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby.” Much like the latest pregnancy, the couple initially kept their first one under wraps as well.

Sophie and Joe will undoubtedly shower the newborn with lots of love, as their relationship has been quite the fairy tale since the beginning. They first sparked romance rumors in 2016 by getting cozy at a concert in the Netherlands. From there, they were adorably inseparable, spending holidays together and eventually adopting a puppy!

The famous lovebirds finally decided to say “I do” and tied the knot on May 1, 2019 in a star-studded Las Vegas ceremony. Wanting to include their entire family and circle of friends on their big day, Sophie and Joe went ahead and had an official marriage ceremony in France on June 29, 2019.