Sophie Turner Celebrates 2nd Anniversary With ‘Hunk Of Man Meat’ Joe Jonas In Tribute

Sophie Turner took to Instagram to share a series of throwback photos from her and Joe Jonas’ fun wedding in Las Vegas in honor of their second wedding anniversary.

Sophie Turner, 25, showed off her fun-loving personality when expressing gratitude for her second wedding anniversary with Joe Jonas, 31, on May 1. The actress shared cute and cheeky photos of her and the singer posing at their ceremony and reception in the post and from the smiles on their faces, it definitely looked like a happy day. “Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat ❤️ 🥩 ⛪️,” she hilariously wrote in the caption.

In some of the epic pics, Sophie was wearing the gorgeous white bridal outfit she had on for the big day. It included a silky white sleeveless top and matching pants as well as a dainty headband in her hair. Joe looked handsome in his dark gray suit and they both had a change of clothes on as well in the other pics, including Sophie in a comfortable-looking white robe and her new hubby rocking a black sparkly graphic jacket over a black top and pants.

In one snapshot, they were standing at an outdoor altar and in another, they were kissing after exchanging vows. Another one showed them walking outside as Joe carried what appeared to be a bottle of wine and Sophie held her flowers up to her nose. Other pics showed the couple at a music setup, which included a turntable, and in a pool together.

Sophie and Joe’s sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra, 38, who’s married to Joe’s brother Nick Jonas, 28, also made an appearance in a pic that showed her laughing while standing in a white robe next to the bride. Shortly after Sophie published her post, Joe also reposted one of the photos to his Instagram story and wrote “MY QUEEN” over it along with a girl wearing a crown emoji.

Both Sophie and Joe’s posts come two years after they got hitched in a quick ceremony in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019. They followed it up with a big reception at the Château de Torreau in Sarrians, France on June 29.