Sophie Turner Sues Joe Jonas for the ‘Immediate Return’ of Daughters to England Amid Their Messy Divorce

Sophie Turner is suing her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, for their two daughters to return to England amid the pair’s divorce.

The former Game of Thrones actress, 27, filed a lawsuit in Manhattan on Thursday, September 21, for “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained,” according to court documents obtained by Page Six. In her filing, Sophie also claimed that the “wrongful detention” of their children began on Wednesday, September 20.

Sophie and Joe, 34, share two daughters together. Their first child, Willa, was born in 2020, and their second was born in 2022.

In the court documents, Sophie claimed that she and the “Cake by the Ocean” artist agreed over the 2022 winter holidays that they would make England their “forever home.” The former couple also allegedly agreed to look for new schools for Willa to attend, per the actress’ filing.

“The parties were both excited for the family’s move to England,” the lawsuit states.

Just one day prior, Sophie was spotted out and about in New York City with Joe’s ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift. The friends were seen walking out of Temple Bar on Lafayette Street arm in arm.

Earlier this month, Joe and Sophie announced their shocking separation after four years of marriage.

“After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the pair wrote in a joint Instagram statement. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

While seemingly addressing the “speculative narratives” that have swirled online, Joe broke his silence on his and Sophie’s split on stage during a Jonas Brothers concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

“It’s been a tough week,” the “Hesitate” crooner admitted on September 9. “I just wanna say, look, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”

As for Sophie, she has recently been spotted working on her upcoming TV series Joan in Europe. Previously, the U.K. native opened up about how much she missed life in England during a 2022 interview with Elle U.K.

“I miss England so much — the people, the attitude, everything,” Sophie said at the time. “I’m slowly dragging my husband back. I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family. And also for my daughter. I would love her to get the education and school life that I was so lucky to have. England would ideally be the final destination, but [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing!”