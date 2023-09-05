Joe Jonas Files For Divorce From Sophie Turner After 4 Years Of Marriage

Image Credit: CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from his now-estranged wife, Sophie Turner, after four years of marriage, according to a new report from TMZ. The outlet says that the Jonas Brothers musician filed legal documents to divorce his wife. He has reportedly asked for joint custody of their daughters Willa, 3, and their one-year-old. Sources close to the pair told the outlet that they do have a prenup in place.

The couple’s split comes just two days after multiple reports surfaced on September 3 claiming that the Jonas Brothers band member spoke with two divorce attorneys in Los Angeles. However, the former couple seemingly shut down the breakup rumors at the time. Later that day, Sophie was spotted attending one of Joe’s concerts, while he shared a black and white photo of himself to Instagram wearing his wedding ring.

Two weeks prior, Sophie shared several sweet Instagram snaps from one of Joe’s concerts at Yankee Stadium in New York City. The first image featured the Game of Thrones alum kissing the top of the “Burnin’ Up” singer’s hand. “Long, long New York nights,” Sophie captioned her post on August 14. Throughout the summer, however, Joe refrained from sharing photos of Sophie on his social media account.

The couple share two daughters: Willa, who was born in 2020, and a second child, whom they welcomed in 2022. After getting married in May 2019, Joe and Sophie kept most of their personal lives — especially their children — out of the public eye. However, the then-dynamic duo occasionally made playful comments about their marriage.

During the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony in January, Joe playfully called Sophie his “homie” during his speech. “You’re my partner in crime,” the “Cake by the Ocean” singer gushed. “You keep me motivated and inspired every day. I strive to be as cool as you.”

Despite sharing a sweet and fun love life, Sophie previously told Elle U.K. that she missed her home country and jokingly added that she was “slowly dragging [her] husband back [to England].”

“I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family,” the Do Revenge star revealed in May 2022. “I miss England so much. The people, the attitude, everything. England would ideally be the final destination, but [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing!”