Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Match In Striped Pajamas As She Wishes Him Happy 34th Birthday

Sophie Turner kept it simple in her Instagram tribute to Joe Jonas on his 34th birthday. The actress took to her Instagram story to send her hubby some love on his big day, Aug. 15. She posted a cute selfie of the pair wearing matching striped pajamas for the occasion. “Happy birthday handsome,” she captioned the mirror pic, in which she has her hair styled in pigtail braids.

Sophie Turner wishing Joe Jonas a happy birthday! 🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/LssGANMfcb — Jonas Brothers Updates ☀️ (@JonasBrosBros) August 15, 2023

Joe spent his birthday in Boston, where he and his brothers performed at the TD Garden for their Five Albums. One Night tour. He was surprised with a cake onstage as the crowd showered him with love amidst the show. The Boston concert was the third show on the Jonas Brothers tour, which will last until mid-December before picking up with international dates in the spring of 2024.

The guys kicked off the tour with back-to-back shows at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13. Sophie was in attendance at opening night, looking gorgeous in a sequined green dress to support her man. Joe and Sophie have been dating since 2016 and he proposed in October 2017. They eloped in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1 of that year. The celebrations continued with a second wedding in Paris the following month.

Since getting married, Joe and Sophie have welcomed two daughters together. Their first, Willa, was born in July 2020, followed by a second baby in July 2022. The name of their second daughter has not been revealed yet. Joe and Sophie have been adamant about keeping their children out of the public eye, and have not posted any photos of their faces on social media.

In Jan. 2023, Joe and his brothers got stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas both had their own children at the ceremony, but Joe and Sophie opted not to have their little girls in attendance at the publicized event. Kevin has two daughters — Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6 — with wife Danielle Jonas, while Nick and Priyanka Chopra have a one-year-old daughter, Malti.