Jonas Brothers’ Wives: Meet The Ladies Married To Kevin, Joe & Nick

The Jonas Brothers have found true love with their gorgeous wives. Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas totally came into their own in the spotlight, and despite the pressures of fame were able to find everlasting love. Over the years, fans have seen the boys from the Jonas Brothers become husbands and even fathers! Let’s take a walk down memory lane and relive the love stories of Nick and Priyanka Chopra, Joe and Sophie Turner, and Kevin and Danielle Jonas.

Joe Jonas’ Wife Sophie Turner

Joe, 33, and Sophie, 27, have been together since 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. They surprised everyone when they decided to get married in a quickie Vegas wedding on May 1, 2019. Diplo even live-streamed the ceremony, becoming the couple’s unofficial wedding videographer. The couple had another, larger wedding ceremony in the summer of 2019 complete with loved ones in attendance and all of the traditions of classic nuptials.

Joe and Sophie are so supportive of each other and they always make us melt when they lovingly stare into each other’s eyes on red carpets. In one of the Jonas Brothers’ songs, titled “Hesitate,” Joe sings about Sophie. “You saved me once and now I’ll save you too/I won’t hesitate for you,” he croons in the tune. The couple took a major step in their marriage in July 2020, when they welcomed their first child! Sophie gave birth to the couple’s daughter Willa Jonas. Two years later, in July 2022, Joe and Sophie welcomed their second daughter. They have not revealed their youngest child’s name yet.

Nick Jonas’ Wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick, 30, also sings about his love, Priyanka, 40, on the Jonas Brothers’ 2019 album. He wrote the song “I Believe” as a love letter to his wife. “Well, call me crazy / And people saying that we move too fast / But I’ve been waiting, and for a reason / Ain’t no turning back,” Nick sings about Priyanka. The singer and the actress have had quite the whirlwind romance. They had only been dating a few months before Nick popped the question in July 2018. They married just a few months later in December 2018 with two stunning, traditional wedding ceremonies, including one in Priyanka’s homeland of India, complete with all of the traditions that are important to her and her family.

In January 2022, Nick and Priyanka welcomed their first child, daughter Malti, via surrogacy. The news was a surprise to fans, as they did not confirm that a baby was on the way. Nick and Priyanka’s daughter had to be kept in the NICU for nearly four months after her birth. Thankfully, Nick and Priyanka were able to bring her home by Mother’s Day 2022, and they’ve absolutely adored every second with their baby girl since!

Kevin Jonas’ Wife Danielle Jonas

Kevin, 35, and Danielle, 36, celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in Dec. 2022. The couple has two adorable daughters together: Valentina Angelina Jonas, 6, and Alena Rose Jonas, 9. In the JoBros’ documentary, Chasing Happiness, Nick and Joe predicted Kevin would marry Danielle. Their prediction was totally spot on. Kevin and Danielle are a fairly private couple, but they love to share precious moments and photos from their life on the ‘Gram, and fans cannot get enough of it. The Jonas Brothers may have had to chase happiness for a while, but their journeys led them straight to Sophie, Priyanka, and Danielle.