Sophie Turner Explains ‘Honest Mistake’ After ‘Accidentally’ Posting 1st Video Of Daughter Willa, 2

(UPDATE: 5/1/23 AT 8:30 A.M. ET): Sophie deleted the video of Willa and share the following explanation: “Earlier today I made an honest mistake accidentally posting a video of our daughter on Instagram Stories. We have always advocated for our kids’ rights to privacy so sharing this publicly is against anything I stand for. Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private. If I ever were to post anything of our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake. I would greatly appreciate if anyone who has reposted on any other platform, please delete the video.”

(ORIGINAL STORY): Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have never posted images of their two-year-old daughter, Willa Jonas, on Instagram…until now! On May 1, Sophie took to her Instagram Story to share her first ever post of her eldest daughter. In the video, Sophie put a dog filter on Willa’s face, and the toddler wagged her tongue to go with it. “Good morning!” she shouted at the end, while Sophie laughed in the background. The little one looks just like her famous father and seems to have a whole load of energy!

Sophie and Joe are parents to Willa, who turns 3 in July, as well as a second daughter, whose name has not publicly been revealed. Reps for the stars confirmed news that the couple’s second baby had been born in mid July 2022, making her almost exactly two years younger than her big sister. The pair have three girl cousins, as well, as Joe’s older brother, Kevin Jonas, has daughters Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6, with wife Danielle Jonas, while Nick Jonas has a one-year-old daughter, Malti, with Priyanka Chopra.

The Jonas Brothers are currently preparing for the release of their upcoming record, The Album, which comes out on May 12. It will be their second album since they reunited as a band in 2019 following a six year hiatus. In March, the guys played a string of intimate shows on Broadway in New York City, followed by subsequent one-off shows in London, Los Angeles, Baltimore, and Dallas-Fort Worth. This August, they’re set to headline two shows at Yankee Stadium, which will kick off a yet-to-be announced tour.

Ahead of the album’s release, the guys dropped the record’s first single, “Wings,” followed by a second song, “Waffle House.” They also performed the song “Walls” during an appearance on Saturday Night Live in April. The album has 12 songs total, and fans in attendance at the recent shows got to hear many of the tracks. One song, “Little Bird,” was inspired by the guys’ daughters, and is sure to be a tear jerker based on what fans who heard it have said on Twitter!