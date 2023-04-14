Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner Support Husbands Nick & Joe Jonas At Sold-Out Concert: Photos

Wives’ night out! While the Jonas Brothers performed a sold-out concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Friday, Nick, 30, and Joe Jonas, 33, were supported by their respective wives. Joe’s wife, Sophie Turner, 27, was spotted grooving in the audience, along with Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra, 40. The Game of Thrones alum was spotted wearing a gold multi-patterned dress, while Priyanka wowed in a multi-colored long-sleeve dress that was especially form-fitting.

The brunette beauty was spotted arriving at the venue in the same dress, however, she paired the ensemble with a colorful fur coat for her sexy entrance. The 40-year-old completed her concert look with a pair of platform high-heel boots and a sparkly hair clip that held her tresses off to one side. While dancing in the crowd with Sophie, Nick’s spouse was spotted putting her hand in the air, as she sang along to her husband’s music. The UK native was also spotted belting out the lyrics while she drank an unknown beverage from a can.

Some fans took to Twitter to react to seeing the supportive wives at the show, noting that they wanted the same. “If my future partner doesn’t hype me like Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra are with their husbands tonight.. I’ll sue,” one fan joked. In a separate tweet, one admirer explained that they were self conscious sitting in front of the A-listers. “sophie turner and priyanka chopra are both sitting behind me at the jonas brothers and i’ve never been so self conscious about the back of my head i hope it’s not embarrassing me” they wrote. Later, one fan shared a photo of Priyanka at the show and wrote, “Went to see the jonas brothers. Couldn’t tell you what the concert was like because priyanka chopra was standing next to me the whole time.”

After the successful show was over, the Love Again star took to her Instagram Story to celebrate Nick’s concert. “After he sells out a Royal Albert hall…”, she captioned the mirror selfie with her man, along with a praying emoji and nearly crying emoji. In the snapshot, Priyanka was photographed resting on a couch, while Nick adjusted his white button-up shirt and gazed longingly into the mirror. His wife propped her shoeless feet onto his legs and smiled big for the selfie. Nick and his wife have been married since 2018 and share a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, 1.

Priyanka and Sophie’s night out comes just two days after the former was spotted giving her hubby a passionate kiss outside the Corinthia Hotel in London. During this outing, Priyanka rocked an all-pink sweatsuit which also featured a low-cut white top underneath. Although the 27-year-old wasn’t spotted with Kevin, 35, and his brothers that day, she was spotted out on the town with Joe on Apr. 11. Sophie and Joe also locked lips while they enjoyed lunch (see photos here). The proud parents to daughter, Willa, 2, and another baby, whose name is unknown, have been married since 2019.