Priyanka Chopra Kisses Nick Jonas Outside London Hotel: Photos

That’s Amore! Quantico alum Priyanka Chopra, 40, and her husband, Nick Jonas, 30, made sure to kiss each other goodbye before parting ways while in London on Apr. 12. The brunette beauty was spotted grabbing the “Sucker” hitmaker by the face while she planted a big smooch on him, as he exited a black SUV. Nick leaned in for the adorable loved-up peck just moments before he was spotted walking away from the Corinthia Hotel with his brothers Kevin, 35, and Joe Jonas, 33.

While giving her man a sweet goodbye kiss, Priyanka rocked a pink monochromatic casual, yet chic look. The proud mother-of-one sported a matching sweatsuit that featured a zip-up hoodie, sweatpants, and a low-cut white undershirt. She made sure to accessorize the look with oversized sunglasses, beige clogs, and a matching cream-colored Louis Vuitton tote bag.

Nick was just as stylish and looked dapper in an all-black ensemble that featured a denim jacket and pants. The 30-year-old father completed his on-the-go look with black sunglasses and a gold ring. Nick was also seen carrying a coffee cup in his left hand, while he also made sure to stay hydrated with a water bottle.

The doting parents outing in London comes just three days after Priyanka took to Instagram to share photos from their sweet Easter at home. “Easter Sunday,” she captioned the carousel of photos, that featured their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, 1. Her little one even sported a special t-shirt to commemorate the special day. “Malti Marie’s First Easter,” her shirt read, while her momma sweetly held her up for the photo. As if things could get any cuter, in the second slide Priyanka and Malti rocked matching shirts with yellow lemons on them, as the 40-year-old kissed her baby’s head.

Soon after the Love Again star shared the photos with her 86.4 million followers, many of them took to the comments section to gush over the sweet baby girl. “I think she looks like you features wise..so adorable,” one admirer pointed out, while another added, “Cuteness overload.” Meanwhile a third fan couldn’t help but disagree with the first and added, “She’s just the exact replica of @nickjonas ….God bless the baby.”

Priyanka has most recently been busy promoting her upcoming films Citadel and Love Again, with the former premiering on Apr. 28. “There’s more to it than meets the eye… So watch closely! Citadel will appear in your radar on 28th April!”, she captioned the trailer video on Mar. 30. Meanwhile, Love Again reportedly has had it’s release date moved up from May 12 to May 5, per Deadline. Priyanka stars in the film alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, who notably plays herself.