Priyanka Chopra Kisses Nick Jonas Outside London Hotel: Photos

After sharing adorable photos of their daughter on Easter, Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas were spotted packing on the PDA while in London on Apr. 12.

April 12, 2023 11:46PM EDT
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - The Jonas Brothers, Kevin, Joe, and Nick, were spotted leaving The Corinthia Hotel in London. The trio looked dashing in their casual yet stylish attire as they made their way to their waiting car accompanied by their entourage. However, it was Nick's beautiful wife, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who stole the show with her stunning pink tracksuit, Louis Vuitton handbag, and Gucci slippers. As she stepped out of the hotel, Priyanka's infectious smile lit up the entire street. She gracefully made her way toward Nick, who was waiting for her. The couple shared a sweet embrace, and Priyanka even planted a kiss on her husband before waving goodbye to the rest of the group. Despite their hectic schedules and constant media attention, it was heartwarming to see the couple's love and affection for each other. Nick and Priyanka's relationship has been an inspiration to many, and their fans cannot get enough of their adorable moments together. Pictured: Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas BACKGRID USA 12 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: COBRA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas seen at the opening of India's newest cultural landmark Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Pictured: Priyanka Chopra,Nick Jonas Ref: SPL5534795 010423 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Kaushal / Ajay / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: COBRA / BACKGRID

That’s Amore! Quantico alum Priyanka Chopra, 40, and her husband, Nick Jonas, 30, made sure to kiss each other goodbye before parting ways while in London on Apr. 12. The brunette beauty was spotted grabbing the “Sucker” hitmaker by the face while she planted a big smooch on him, as he exited a black SUV. Nick leaned in for the adorable loved-up peck just moments before he was spotted walking away from the Corinthia Hotel with his brothers Kevin, 35, and Joe Jonas, 33.

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas shared a kiss while in London. (COBRA / BACKGRID)

While giving her man a sweet goodbye kiss, Priyanka rocked a pink monochromatic casual, yet chic look. The proud mother-of-one sported a matching sweatsuit that featured a zip-up hoodie, sweatpants, and a low-cut white undershirt. She made sure to accessorize the look with oversized sunglasses, beige clogs, and a matching cream-colored Louis Vuitton tote bag.

Nick was just as stylish and looked dapper in an all-black ensemble that featured a denim jacket and pants. The 30-year-old father completed his on-the-go look with black sunglasses and a gold ring. Nick was also seen carrying a coffee cup in his left hand, while he also made sure to stay hydrated with a water bottle.

Priyanka Chopra rocked an all-pink sweatsuit on Apr. 12. (COBRA / BACKGRID)

The doting parents outing in London comes just three days after Priyanka took to Instagram to share photos from their sweet Easter at home. “Easter Sunday,” she captioned the carousel of photos, that featured their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, 1. Her little one even sported a special t-shirt to commemorate the special day. “Malti Marie’s First Easter,” her shirt read, while her momma sweetly held her up for the photo. As if things could get any cuter, in the second slide Priyanka and Malti rocked matching shirts with yellow lemons on them, as the 40-year-old kissed her baby’s head.

Soon after the Love Again star shared the photos with her 86.4 million followers, many of them took to the comments section to gush over the sweet baby girl. “I think she looks like you features wise..so adorable,” one admirer pointed out, while another added, “Cuteness overload.” Meanwhile a third fan couldn’t help but disagree with the first and added, “She’s just the exact replica of @nickjonas ….God bless the baby.”

Priyanka has most recently been busy promoting her upcoming films Citadel and Love Again, with the former premiering on Apr. 28. “There’s more to it than meets the eye… So watch closely! Citadel will appear in your radar on 28th April!”, she captioned the trailer video on Mar. 30. Meanwhile, Love Again reportedly has had it’s release date moved up from May 12 to May 5, per Deadline. Priyanka stars in the film alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, who notably plays herself.

