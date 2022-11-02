Celine Dion Cozies Up To Sam Heughan On Set Of New Movie In 1st Photo Of Her In Months: See Pic

Celine Dion‘s Instagram account has shared a brand-new photo of the 52-year-old musical icon! In the image shared on Nov. 2 (seen here), the five-time Grammy winner cuddled up to Outlander star Sam Heughan in outtakes from the set of their new movie, Love Again, which also stars Priyanka Chopra. Sam, 42, lounged on a beige carpet with Celine in jeans and a busy dragon-print button-down, while the singer and actress looked cozy in light purple sweats and a burgundy turtleneck sweater. The pair appeared to be in deep conversation and had concerned looks on their faces.

In the caption of the photo, Celine’s team confirmed that Celine also contributed musically to the romantic drama, which now has a new name and release date. Originally reported by Entertainment Weekly as Text For You, the new title is Love Again. People can expect to catch the film in theaters on May 12, 2023. Celine’s team also shared a second outtake from the film that featured Sam and Priyanka, 40, smiling on a dinner date with burgers in their hands.

The snapshot of Celine and Sam in Love Again is the first new photo Celine has shared in months, with the last coming on Mother’s Day. She took to Instagram at the time to post a photo of her smiling with her three kids, René-Charles, 21, and twins, Eddy and Nelson, 11. In the caption, she raved about how “fortunate” she felt to be with her children and applauded all moms for the work they do to raise children.

Celine has been busy at work this year filming Love Again, a remake of the German box office topper SMS Fur Dich. Sam opened up about what it was like working with the Canadian star in an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show back in June and gushed about her natural talent. “She might now become your favorite singer and actress, because it’s her first time, I think, acting in a movie and she’s so good,” Sam told host Kelly Clarkson after she admitted Celine is one of her favorite singers. “She’s really funny. She plays herself, but she’s really good. And she supplied a lot of music for the movie as well.”

The “Power of Love” hitmaker has also been recovering from medical issues that caused her to have severe muscle spasms this year. The spasms forced her to cancel the North American leg of her Courage World Tour and postpone her European tour dates, which are now slated for a Feb. 2023 kick-off. “I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” she wrote in a statement on her website regarding her North American cancellation.

“There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road. I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again,” she continued. “Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me.” Between her upcoming film and the rescheduled dates, it appears that Celine is on the mend!