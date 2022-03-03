Priyanka Chopra Dresses Down To Run Errands 6 Weeks After Welcoming Baby — Photos

New mom Priyanka Chopra took a break from baby duty to run some errands on March 2. The actress was photographed out and about in Los Angeles.

Priyanka Chopra has mostly been keeping a low-profile since welcoming her first child via surrogate in January. However, the new mom was photographed running some errands in West Hollywood on March 2. She dressed comfortably for the solo outing, wearing blue leggings and a low-cut tank top from the Global Citizen Festival. She covered up with a zip-up sweatshirt, had her hair styled in a messy bun and wore sunglasses.

As Priyanka exited a store, she was seen holding a white shopping bag in one hand, along with her Louis Vuitton purse. On her feet, she wore clunky clog shoes to keep comfortable, and she went makeup-free with no jewelry — including her wedding and engagement rings — for the outing. This sighting comes less than six weeks after Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, revealed on social media that they had welcomed their first child.

The pair’s baby girl was born via surrogate in mid-January, and the lovebirds said they were “overjoyed” to share the news. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family,” they added. For the most part, Nick and Priyanka have been staying out of the spotlight as they’ve gotten used to life with a newborn. At the end of February, though, they were photographed on their first post-baby date night, and they held hands as they headed to Nobu in Malibu for the night out.

Now, Nick’s brother, Joe Jonas, and his wife, Sophie Turner, are also preparing to welcome a little one! It was confirmed on March 2 that Sophie and Joe are expecting their second child, following the birth of their daughter, Willa, in July 2020. Like Nick and Priyanka, Sophie and Joe have been incredibly private about their baby, and have yet to share a photo of the little one. Kevin Jonas has two daughters with his wife, Danielle Jonas, but they are much more open with sharing their little girls on a public platform.